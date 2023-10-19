Synup Enhances Survey Feature with 100+ CRM Integrations

With its new integrations, Synup empowers its customers to reimagine the way they manage their local online presence. From review acquisition to listings management, Synup proves to be a true all-in-one local and digital marketing platform for SMBs and agencies alike. Post this

As a veteran in the space, Synup embraces all aspects of online listing & review management. Most marketing teams underutilize their CRMs and miss out on key touchpoints with customers. With new, smart integrations, users can now connect their invoicing, point of sales systems, and more to Synup to engage with them through survey and review requests. The integration covers CRMs like ZohoCRM, HubSpot, and more.

Review acquisition is essential for maintaining a strong online presence. With the newly added integrations, users can automate review requests. Managing existing customers and building strong customer relationships is facilitated by these small interactions. The automation empowers users to boost their online reputations without adding extra steps to their workflows.

"CRMs are powerful tools. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel, here. We want to connect our clients to the tools they're already using - so they don't have to bounce around between platforms while doing a simple task," said Ashwin Ramesh, Synup's CEO.

As part of the continued surveys rollout, Synup will continue to add CRMs to its list of integrations. Synup users can start using the feature immediately.

With its new integrations, Synup empowers its customers to reimagine the way they manage their local online presence. From review acquisition to listings management, Synup proves to be a true all-in-one local and digital marketing platform for SMBs and agencies alike.

About Synup:

Synup is a global leader in listings, reputation and social media management solutions, helping businesses across various industries streamline their online presence and customer interactions. Synup's innovative platform combines advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with intuitive user interfaces, enabling businesses to manage their listings, respond to reviews, and engage with customers effortlessly. With a commitment to customer success, Synup continues to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Its social arm, Synup Social, is an industry-leading social media management platform that enables businesses and digital agencies to optimize their social media presence. With a variety of innovative features and user-friendly interfaces, Synup Social empowers users to streamline their social media strategies, engage their audience, and generate significant results.

Media Contact

Madeleine Johnson, Synup, 1 3123505155, [email protected], synup.com

Twitter

SOURCE Synup