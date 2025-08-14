Synup Launches Agency OS to Transform How Agencies Manage and Grow Their Business

"With OS, we're not just offering another marketing tool - we're providing a complete operating system that directly impacts the metrics that matter the most to agencies: new sales, retention, and the ability to delight customers." - Ashwin Ramesh, CEO of Synup Post this

"Having run an agency myself for over a decade, I've experienced firsthand the pain of juggling dozens of tools while trying to grow the business," said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO of Synup. "With OS, we're not just offering another marketing tool, we're providing a complete operating system that directly impacts the metrics that matter the most to agencies: new sales, retention, and the ability to delight customers. Our goal is to meaningfully accelerate the growth of the entire agency industry."

Key capabilities of Synup OS include:

End-to-End Client Lifecycle Management: Seamless workflow from prospect to pipeline to invoicing to upsell, all in one platform

Unified Client Data Platform: A purpose-built CDP and Client Manager that serves as the single source of truth for all customer information

Intelligent Churn Prevention: Configurable churn risk indicators that help agencies proactively identify and remediate at-risk accounts

Consolidated Marketing Suite: Essential tools including listings, reviews, social media, SEO reporting, and CRM in one affordable bundle

Revenue on Autopilot: Automated cross-sell and upsell journeys that drive new revenue without manual intervention

True White Labeling: Complete customization down to the pixel, including white label dashboards, custom embeds, and APIs - going far beyond simple logo placement

"We've reimagined every aspect of how agencies work with their clients," added Roshan Agarkar, VP of Product at Synup. "From AI-powered customer data enrichment to automated revenue generation, OS eliminates the complexity that holds agencies back. Agencies typically subscribe to 12 to 31 different tools - we're bringing everything they need into one cohesive platform that actually improves results while keeping costs low."

The platform addresses a critical gap in the market where existing solutions have focused solely on marketing orchestration rather than business growth. Unlike traditional martech tools that simply offer white-label variants, Synup OS provides comprehensive business enablement designed to help agencies add at least 10% more net new logos in their first year.

Early adopters of Synup OS are already seeing significant improvements in operational efficiency and client satisfaction. The platform's ability to predict and prevent churn, addressing the industry's average 3-7% monthly churn rate, has been particularly impactful for agencies managing large small business customer bases.

Synup OS is available immediately. For more information about Synup OS and to schedule a demo, visit www.synup.com.

About Synup

Synup is the leading white label platform for agencies managing their clients' local presence. The company provides comprehensive tools for local listings management, reputation management, social media, and local search optimization. With the launch of Synup OS, the company expands its mission to accelerate the growth of the marketing agency industry by providing the technology infrastructure agencies need to scale efficiently and profitably. Founded with the belief that every small business deserves an ally in their marketing efforts, Synup serves thousands of agencies worldwide who collectively manage millions of business locations.

