Synup Launches AI Listing Solution to Boost Visibility on ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Leading AI Platforms

With our AI listing solution, businesses can rest easy knowing they're right where they need to be—in front of their customers, exactly when those customers are searching for them. Post this

"This isn't just about being listed; it's about staying relevant in a world where AI is becoming the primary way people find what they need," said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO of Synup. "With our AI listing feature, businesses can rest easy knowing they're right where they need to be—in front of their customers, exactly when those customers are searching for them."

Synup has introduced a unique AI Visibility Score that provides businesses with a clear view of their performance on AI search engines, offering actionable insights to enhance their online presence. Additionally, Synup offers proof of listing, giving businesses verifiable URLs that confirm their presence on more than 6 AI engines—fostering transparency, and building trust with clients.

"AI is more than a trend; it's the future of search," added Vinod Sankar, CTO of Synup. "Our solution not only simplifies the process of getting listed but also provides businesses with the data they need to optimize and thrive in this new environment. Besides visibility, it's about being at the forefront of technological change."

Recognizing the needs of their partners, Synup allows agencies to offer the technology under their own brand, expanding their service offerings and creating new revenue opportunities. For agencies looking to stay competitive, this option offers a seamless way to incorporate cutting-edge AI technology into their existing portfolio, enhancing the value they provide to clients.

For more information about Synup and its services, please visit https://www.synup.com

About Synup

Synup is a leader in digital profile management, specializing in listings, reviews, and social media. The platform enables agencies to maintain a consistent and strong online presence for their clients across all major search engines, review sites, and social media channels. Recognizing the new trends in search and online landscape, Synup continuously innovates to provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of multi-location businesses and agencies that cater to them.

Founded with a mission to simplify and optimize digital presence management, Synup has become the go-to platform for agencies looking to streamline their operations and deliver measurable results to their clients. From AI-powered listing tools to advanced reputation management, Synup's comprehensive suite of products ensures that businesses remain competitive in an ever-changing digital environment.

Media Contact

Akshita Chaudhary, Synup, 91 8279508531, [email protected], https://www.synup.com/

SOURCE Synup