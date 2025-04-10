Synup Launches Game-Changing Share of Voice Feature to Help Local Businesses Track Visibility Online

We know it's not enough to just have your business listed across directories. The real impact comes when those listings are indexed and visible to search engines. Synup helps you do that! Post this

"We know it's not enough to just have your business listed across directories," said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO of Synup. "The real impact comes when those listings are indexed and visible to search engines. Share of Voice ensures businesses don't just exist online—they stand out when customers are looking for them."

Here's what makes the Share of Voice feature a must-have:

Top Keywords: Understand the search terms driving traffic to your business.

Search Visibility: Get your listings indexed and make your digital profiles more visible in local searches.

Measure Share of Voice: Track your brand's presence for your business category and brand search.

Trend Insights: See how your visibility changes over time with regular updates.

"We designed SoV to make it simple for businesses to understand and improve their digital impact," adds Roshan Agarkar, VP of Product at Synup. "Getting listed is step one, but getting indexed is what truly matters. And we really nail it down. Synup's listings have 4 times the indexation rate as compared to industry average."

Synup's platform is already known for making local listing management a breeze, helping businesses update and optimize their information across hundreds of online directories. With the addition of Share of Voice, customers can now measure their local visibility, refine their marketing strategies, and maximize their local presence on search—all in one place.

For more details about Synup and its newest features, visit www.synup.com.

About Synup

Synup is your go-to white label platform for managing your client's local presence. It helps you manage local listings, track performance, improve client reputation, harness the power of social media, and improve local search rankings with ease. With tools like review management, local analytics, and social media management, Synup gives local businesses everything they need to stand out online.

