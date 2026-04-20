Synup Launches MCP Server to Power AI-Driven Workflows for Marketing Agencies

"An agency can now have an AI agent that monitors every client's reviews, drafts responses in the brand's voice, flags reputation risks, and updates listings across hundreds of locations, all running on its own." — Ashwin Ramesh, Founder and CEO Post this

"Agencies have always been early adopters of technology that helps them do more with less, and AI agents represent the biggest unlock we've seen in a decade," said Ashwin Ramesh, Founder and CEO of Synup. "With Synup MCP, we're not handing agencies another dashboard to log into. We're giving them the infrastructure to build their own intelligent systems on top of our platform. An agency can now have an AI agent that monitors every client's reviews, drafts responses in the brand's voice, flags reputation risks, and updates listings across hundreds of locations, all running on its own. That's the future of agency operations, and we want our partners building it on Synup."

Why This Matters for Agencies

The marketing agency industry is valued at $18 billion annually, with over 50,000 agencies serving small businesses across the country. Many of these agencies have adopted AI tools for simple tasks like writing content or scheduling social media posts or tracking rankings. But the ability to connect those tasks into intelligent, multi-step workflows that run without constant human oversight has been out of reach for all but the most technical teams.

Synup MCP changes that. It exposes the full Synup platform as a set of tools that any MCP-compatible AI agent can discover, connect to, and act on. It doesn't matter whether an agency builds agents using Claude, GPT, Gemini, or open-source models. Synup MCP works with all of them.

What Agencies Can Do With Synup MCP

Manage listings at scale with AI agents. Build agents to manage listings across the major publishers for you. They'll push updates when something changes, and flag the listings that have drifted out of sync. No one has to babysit a spreadsheet.

Automate review monitoring and response. Build agents that can watch for incoming reviews, draft on-brand responses, escalate negative sentiment, and help agencies maintain response SLAs across every client.

Orchestrate social content. The AI workflows can write the posts, queue them up, and publish them for you. Works across the usual platforms. If you're juggling a lot of client accounts, it's the difference between posting regularly and meaning to post regularly.

Pull local SEO insights without the manual digging. Agents can pull grid ranking data and share of voice metrics to flag opportunities and trigger optimization workflows without waiting for a human to spot the trend.

Turn account management into a growth engine. Connected to Synup OS, you can tap into client health data, churn risk indicators, and upsell signals, helping agencies get ahead of problems instead of reacting to them.

Keep everything white-labeled. All MCP-powered workflows run within Synup's white-label framework, so agencies can offer AI-driven services under their own brand.

"We designed Synup MCP with a simple principle: agencies shouldn't need a dev team to take advantage of AI," said Roshan Agarkar, VP of Product at Synup. "The MCP standard takes the integration headache off the table. Bring your own AI tool. Connect it to Synup. Start automating the same day. You don't need a developer sitting next to you.. For agencies that do have technical teams, the possibilities open up even further. We're talking about custom reputation management bots, fully autonomous local SEO pipelines, and workflows we haven't even imagined yet. We built the rails. Our agency partners get to decide where they go."

Available Now

Synup MCP is available immediately to all Synup agency and reseller partners. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit www.synup.com.

About Synup

Synup is the leading white-label platform for agencies managing their clients' local presence. The company provides tools & API for local listings management, reputation management, social media, and local search optimization. With the launch of Synup OS and now Synup MCP, Synup continues to invest in the technology infrastructure that helps agencies scale efficiently and profitably. Synup started from a simple hunch: small businesses need someone in their corner when it comes to marketing. Thousands of agencies run their local marketing on Synup. Between them, they've put more than a million business locations on the platform over the years.

Media Contact

Niladri Sarkar, Synup Corporation, 1 929-560-4260, [email protected], https://www.synup.com

SOURCE Synup Corporation