Synup Sweeps G2 Awards for Social Media Management, Local Listings Management, Reputation Management, and More

Synup was honored to receive over 40 awards across its different functions, including local listings management, store locator, reputation management, local SEO, social media management, social media suites, multi-location marketing platforms, and more. Post this

"If we wanted to get noticed in the social media tool space, we knew we had to make a splash," said Roshan Agarkar, Synup's Senior Director of Product Management and the pioneer behind the company's foray into social media management. "We built a social suite that integrates perfectly with our local product, creating an intuitive platform for our customers and partners to seamlessly automate, analyze, and cultivate their social presence."

In terms of awards, the company's Social product received: High Performer awards in the category and for SMBs, recognized as having among the Easiest Setup processes in the industry, lauded for being the Easiest To Do Business With, and is a product which users are Most Likely to Recommend.

"The response has just been phenomenal," Agarkar stated. "It's the result of our team's hard work, and it feels good to see such promising results after just one year on the market."

Synup's work is particularly evident in its awards for local listings management. The company began as a local listings and online review management tool, quickly distinguishing itself and rising in the ranks. G2 sees this too, and awarded it for: Best Relationships with Small Businesses, High Performer in the Americas, High Performer in the category, High Performer for SMBs and Mid-Market businesses, and Momentum Leader.

Similarly, the company swept the local SEO, multi-location marketing, and local marketing categories. For local SEO, it took home the trophies for: Best Support, High Performer for SMBs, Leader in the Americas, and Leader in the local SEO category. In terms of local marketing, they were awarded for: High Performer for Mid-Market, Leader in the category, and Leader for SMBs. For multi-location marketing, the company was recognized as an industry Leader.

About the awards, Founder and CEO Ashwin Ramesh said: "Local marketing is the core of what we do. It will always be close to my heart, and it drives the company's values, purpose, and function. Being recognized as a leader is a result of our consistent commitment to delivering excellence. We'd accept nothing less!"

Beyond local marketing, the company also boasts exceptional recognition for its reputation management and store locator functions. Helping businesses manage their online presence is more than just local marketing; for Synup, it means providing support for review management, store pages, store locators, social media, and beyond.

Customers love the multi-functionality of the product, and it shows. In the online reputation management category, the company was recognized for: High Performer in the Americas, Leader in the category, and Leader for SMBs. For the store locator category, Synup was awarded: High Performer in the Americas, Leader in the category, Leader for SMBs, and Momentum Leader for store locator tools.

Overall, the company's commitment to excellence and the utility and variety of its products shows in its myriad of awards. It's been an incredibly successful year, with the launch of a new major product line amidst other exciting updates. Synup plans to continue its victory lap in Q1 of 2024 and beyond.

About Synup:

Synup is a global leader in listings, reputation, and social media management solutions, helping businesses across various industries streamline their online presence and customer interactions. Synup's innovative platform combines advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, with intuitive user interfaces, enabling businesses to manage their listings, respond to reviews, and engage with customers effortlessly. With a commitment to customer success, Synup continues to drive digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Its social arm, Synup Social, is an industry-leading social media management platform that enables businesses and digital agencies to optimize their social media presence. With a variety of innovative features and user-friendly interfaces, Synup Social empowers users to streamline their social media strategies, engage their audience, and generate significant results.

