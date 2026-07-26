Syracuse, Indiana Landscaping Company Targets 20% Growth After Strategic Acquisition

Every business we've brought into the fold has taught us something new about how to run this company better Post this

"Every business we've brought into the fold has taught us something new about how to run this company better," said Crystal Knafel, owner of Dynamic Landscaping. "We're not just adding revenue when we acquire a business. We're adding people, relationships and years of trust that a community has already built with that company, and we take that seriously."

Knafel started Dynamic Landscaping fresh out of high school, growing it from a small residential outfit into a full-service landscaping, lawn care and hardscaping company. Over the past decade, she has made a series of smaller acquisitions to expand the business, with the Lawn & Turf purchase standing as the largest deal to date. Looking ahead, Knafel said she plans to pursue three to five acquisitions a year, with Indiana and Ohio at the top of her list, including a possible move into the Indianapolis market. She's also eyeing a smaller acquisition in fertilization and irrigation services to round out the company's offerings.

Leadership development has become just as central to the company's growth plan as the acquisitions themselves. Dynamic Landscaping has built a team where women hold a number of its crew lead, production and sales management roles, something Knafel attributes to giving people real opportunities to grow rather than any deliberate hiring push. One recent example is a sales representative who was promoted to sales manager after setting her sights on landing larger commercial accounts.

"I want the people who work here to see a path for themselves, whether that's running a crew, managing a division or eventually leading a company of their own," Knafel said. "That's how you build something that lasts past you."

Dynamic Landscaping's growth strategy and leadership approach were recently profiled in the trade publication Lawn & Landscape, which highlighted the company's use of an Entrepreneurial Operating System to guide decision-making as it scales.

About Dynamic Landscaping

Founded in 2016, Dynamic Landscaping is a full-service landscaping company based in Syracuse, Indiana, offering landscape design and installation, lawn care, hardscaping, irrigation, drainage, outdoor living spaces and snow and ice management to residential and commercial clients across Syracuse, Warsaw, Goshen, Nappanee and the surrounding Lake Wawasee communities.

Media Contact

Crystal Knafel, Dynamic Landscaping, 1 574-238-5449, [email protected], https://www.dynamic-landscaping.com/

SOURCE Dynamic Landscaping