Syrenis and Myna forge strategic partnership to power the future of global privacy operations

The partnership between Syrenis and Myna closes the gap between strategy and execution.

DARESBURY, England and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syrenis, a leading provider of enterprise-grade consent and preference management solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with US based Myna, the renowned privacy consulting firm behind some of the most advanced data protection programs across regulated industries.

As part of the agreement, Myna has been appointed an official consulting and implementation partner for Syrenis, combining the technical power of the Syrenis platform with Myna's unrivalled expertise in privacy strategy, program design and enterprise rollout.

Together, Syrenis and Myna will enable organisations to deploy scalable, compliant and future-proof consent and preference ecosystems faster and with greater precision.

With a proven track record serving global enterprises, Syrenis' platform, Cassie, is designed to handle complex regulatory environments, real-time data orchestration and high-volume consent events across multiple-jurisdictions. It offers flexibility, auditability and scalability that privacy, marketing and legal teams can trust.

Myna brings deep experience in building privacy programs that are not only compliant, but operationally sound. Their experienced team of consultants have delivered privacy transformation for Fortune 100 companies, translating complex requirements into actionable, measurable frameworks.

The partnership between Syrenis and Myna closes the gap between strategy and execution.

Adam Binks, CEO of Syrenis said:

"We don't do half-measures at Syrenis and neither does Myna. This partnership is about speed, scale and strategy. Our platform does the heavy lifting at the data layer, but it's Myna's domain knowledge and consulting rigour that brings that to life in the enterprise. This alliance means our clients won't just be compliant. They will be confident."

Eric Deiterich, Managing Partner, Myna said:

"The Syrenis platform is one of the most capable and adaptable consent and preference solutions on the market. What impressed us most was its ability to meet real-world complexity head-on, without compromising on user experience or regulatory integrity. Together, we're helping clients build privacy programs that are fast, defensible and built to scale."

About Syrenis

Syrenis provides enterprise-grade consent and preference management solutions for organisations that demand flexibility, scalability and compliance across global data regulations. Trusted by governments, healthcare providers and multinational brands, Syrenis puts privacy at the core of digital operations.

About Myna

Myna is a boutique consultancy that specialises in operationalising privacy, security and compliance. With decades of combined experience and a track record of successful enterprise implementations, Myna bridges the gap between regulatory complexity and business execution.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mahaney, Kickstand for Syrenis, 419.764.9705, [email protected], https://syrenis.com/

SOURCE Syrenis