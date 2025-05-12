System Mechanic® Ultimate Defense™ Introduces AI-Powered Smart ActiveCare to Revolutionize PC Performance

"Smart ActiveCare is the next evolution, harnessing AI technology to proactively and efficiently maintain users' PCs, improving their digital experiences in ways previously not possible," said Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense. Post this

"System Mechanic has always been about delivering exceptional PC performance with minimal effort," said Gary Guseinov, CEO of RealDefense. "Smart ActiveCare is the next evolution, harnessing AI technology to proactively and efficiently maintain users' PCs, improving their digital experiences in ways previously not possible."

Key Features of System Mechanic® Ultimate Defense™ include:

● Smart ActiveCare: AI-driven automated system maintenance and issue resolution when PCs during idle periods

● Tailored Online Privacy: Customizable privacy settings to control data collection

● System Shield Antivirus: Real-time malware and virus protection

● ByePass Password Manager: Simplified, secure password storage accessible via a browser extension

● File Recovery and Secure File Deletion: Recover critical lost files and permanently erase sensitive information

● Enhanced Family Protection: Comprehensive coverage for multiple devices in the home, supported by real-time network scanning

● Performance Boost: Optimized PC speed, reliability, and stability, along with internet speed enhancements via NetBooster

System Mechanic® Ultimate Defense™ consistently receives acclaim from respected industry experts, including Editors' Choice awards from PC Magazine and top ratings from TechRadar, Capterra, and TopTenReviews for its effectiveness and ease of use.

Availability and Pricing

System Mechanic® Ultimate Defense™ is available now with annual subscriptions starting at $79.95.

To learn more or to try it risk-free for 30 days, visit www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-ultimate-defense/ or www.iolo.com/.

About RealDefense

RealDefense LLC, based in Pasadena, CA, protects privacy, secures devices, and boosts system performance for consumers and small businesses. Its brands include iolo System Mechanic®, SUPERAntiSpyware®, MyCleanPC®, and USTechSupport - trusted by millions worldwide.

Through embedded partnerships with PC makers, cybersecurity platforms, and telecom providers, RealDefense delivers real-time, on-device intelligence that enhances user experience and drives new revenue streams. Its Partner Program has generated over $100 million in new annual revenue, with industry-leading conversion and renewal rates.

A Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company, RealDefense continues to scale its platform with a focus on privacy-first design, flexible integration, and measurable partner success.

For more details, see the full announcement at RealDefen.se.

