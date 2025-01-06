System One Officially Announces Acquisition of Tech USA

Tech USA Companies to Operate Under System One to Further Strengthen Technology, Engineering, and Government Workforce Solutions.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- System One, a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions, announced the acquisition of the Tech USA Companies (Tech USA LLC; Site Tech Staffing, Inc., and Tech USA Government Solutions LLC). Tech USA's operations in technology, engineering, scientific, manufacturing, and construction-related workforce solutions will align within System One's core business, while Tech USA Government Solutions will operate independently under System One's subsidiary brand, GAP Solutions, expanding the organization's capabilities within the government sector.

Tech USA Companies bring a well-established portfolio of clients across their operational sectors, further enhancing System One's service offerings. This acquisition complements System One's strategic focus on delivering comprehensive workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. The combined scale of System One and Tech USA is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the companies and their employees.

"Tech USA's market leadership, reputation, and expertise in technology, engineering, scientific, and government sectors make the organization a perfect fit for System One," said Troy Gregory, Chairman and CEO of System One. "We are excited to integrate Tech USA's talented team into our organization, as their capabilities complement our own, positioning us to serve our clients with even greater agility and effectiveness."

The integration of System One and Tech USA significantly enhances our capacity to deliver comprehensive workforce solutions while broadening our reach across our strategic focus areas of critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government," said Greg Lignelli, President and COO of System One. "We are excited to welcome Tech USA to the System One family as we continue to strengthen our industry leadership."

"Our companies and teammates are excited to join the System One family and look forward to combining our capabilities to achieve new heights," said Grover Outland, Chairman and CEO of the Tech USA Companies. "This acquisition offers tremendous opportunities for growth and success for both organizations while continuing the legacies of our former Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder Tom Howell and our former President, Susan Warner, who passed away (respectively) in late September and late August – Tom and Susan had high regard for System One, Troy Gregory, and Greg Lignelli."

The terms of the acquisition transaction were not disclosed.

About the Tech USA Companies (Tech USA, Site Tech, and TGS)

Tech USA and Site Tech

Tech USA and Site Tech are premier providers of technology recruitment solutions across the nation. Their core businesses focus on Information Technology, Power and Energy, Engineering, Infrastructure Telecommunications, Scientific, Manufacturing, and Construction market segments. With almost 27 years of industry experience, Tech USA and Site Tech (and their predecessor) have supported clients' critical missions, delivering high-quality service and expertise in the public and private sectors. More information is available at https://www.techusa.net/.

Tech USA Government Solutions

Tech USA Government Solutions, LLC (TGS) and its predecessor have over 25 years of experience providing subcontracting services to industry partners supporting the Defense and Intelligence Community. We are a premier provider of Innovative Technology, Infrastructure, Communications, and Security Solutions, supporting our prime contractor clients' and government customers' critical missions in preserving the national security of our nation. More information is available at https://www.techusa.net/divisions/government-solutions/.

About GAP Solutions

GAP Solutions has over 20 years of experience supporting its clients' unique mission requirements within defense, healthcare, intelligence, national and homeland security, and federal civilian market segments. GAP Solutions leads and manages System One's federal practice under a unified delivery mechanism that leverages the diverse, scalable, and innovative capabilities of its parent organization, System One, into a single, unified solution for government partners. More information is available at https://www.gapsi.com/.

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. We are a trusted and essential partner to large private and public organizations—mobilizing specialized, highly technical resources and expertise to execute their most complex, mission-critical programs and accelerate results. Founded more than 40 years ago as a staffing partner to the engineering industry, today System One is a diversified organization operating in over 50 locations and putting more than 9,000 people to work in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. More information is available at https://systemone.com/.

Media Contact

Krista Kornchuk, System One, 813-337-0545, [email protected], https://systemone.com/

SOURCE System One