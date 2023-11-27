System One Officially Announces the Strategic Acquisition of KeyLogic

"System One's expansion strategy focuses on fostering growth through strategic acquisitions," said Greg Lignelli, President and COO of System One. "Adding KeyLogic and their great team into our government delivery offers numerous advantages for all parties involved." Post this

"System One's expansion strategy focuses on fostering growth through strategic acquisitions," said Greg Lignelli, President and COO of System One. "Adding KeyLogic and their great team into our government delivery offers numerous advantages for all parties involved."

"By combining forces with KeyLogic, our organizations can leverage unique capabilities and customer relationships to support even more significant growth and success than each company could achieve individually," said Troy Gregory, Chairman and CEO of System One.

"We are thrilled to join forces with System One and GAP Solutions. This strategic acquisition positions our organizations for unprecedented growth and success, harnessing our collective strengths and expertise to reach new heights," said Ken Bissett, Chief Administrative Officer of KeyLogic.

About KeyLogic

KeyLogic is a top-tier company supporting its customers' critical missions in the energy, commerce, and defense sectors. Focusing on its customers' complex missions, data intensive challenges, and security imperatives, KeyLogic optimizes resources and expertise at scale with agility and innovation. KeyLogic employs over 700 team members, including systems designers, developers, data scientists, IT and cybersecurity specialists, engineers, mission experts, program managers, and more than 70 Ph.D. scientists. More information is available at https://www.keylogic.com/.

About GAP Solutions

GAP Solutions has over 20 years of experience supporting its clients' unique mission requirements within defense, healthcare, intelligence, national and homeland security, and federal civilian market segments. GAP Solutions leads and manages System One's federal practice under a unified delivery mechanism that leverages the diverse, scalable, and innovative capabilities of its parent organization, System One, into a single, unified solution for government partners. More information is available at https://www.gapsi.com/.

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. We are a trusted and essential partner to large private and public organizations—mobilizing specialized, highly technical resources and expertise to execute their most complex, mission-critical programs and accelerate results. Founded more than 40 years ago as a staffing partner to the engineering industry, today System One is a diversified organization operating in over 50 locations and putting more than 9,000 people to work in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. More information is available at https://systemone.com/.

