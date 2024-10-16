System Pavers Signs On Markacy To Optimize CRM Capabilities

"We chose Markacy to optimize our CRM processes because I have seen their team in action in the past and trust their analytical and strategy focused approach." J.P. Carter, Sr. Director of Performance Marketing Post this

System Pavers has brought on Markacy, a leading growth marketing agency in New York City that is an expert in CRM, customer experience and email and SMS communications. Markacy is working hand-in-hand with Systems Pavers leadership to map out its customer journey and define how email, SMS and data capture can best enable their sales funnel. Markacy is advising on the overall CRM strategy and helping to implement program enhancements against a defined optimization roadmap.

"System Pavers is an industry leader in outdoor remodeling in the United States. We love partnering with brands with long-lasting business models where we can help accelerate additional revenue growth through thoughtful digital strategy. Our expertise in CRM and customer relationships is a perfect fit here. I am excited about this partnership and the potential for System Pavers to continue to gain market share in the outdoor living market." Chris Jones, Partner & Co-Founder at Markacy.

Markacy

Markacy is a leading marketing agency based out of New York City. They work with leading B2B and B2C brands to better connect marketing tactics to commercial objectives. Markacy partners with start-ups, mid-market brands and Fortune 500 enterprises to scale the impact that digital and marketing can have on P&L results. Visit us at http://www.markacy.com/.

