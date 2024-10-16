System Pavers Signs On Markacy To Optimize CRM Capabilities

System Pavers is one of the top outdoor remodeling companies in the nation. As part of its national expansion, System Pavers is aiming to become more intelligent with its customer data and communications. Markacy was brought on to help System Pavers optimize its email, SMS and customer data management processes to enable scale.
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- System Pavers is a leading outdoor remodeling company in the United States founded by Larry Green, Executive Chairman, and Doug Lueck, Chief Innovation Officer. Since opening its doors in 1992, System Pavers has helped over 80,000 homeowners transform their ordinary spaces into enduring outdoor living environments that add lasting value to their homes. Their mission is to help create the perfect setting to bring loved ones together and create lifelong memories.
"We chose Markacy to optimize our CRM processes because I have seen their team in action in the past and trust their analytical and strategy focused approach. They dig into who our customer is, how they engage with us, and how CRM and communications can help influence our business objectives and sales. I appreciate their ability to connect CRM to financial objectives through execution, reporting and ongoing strategic dialogue. " J.P. Carter, Sr. Director of Performance Marketing.
System Pavers has brought on Markacy, a leading growth marketing agency in New York City that is an expert in CRM, customer experience and email and SMS communications. Markacy is working hand-in-hand with Systems Pavers leadership to map out its customer journey and define how email, SMS and data capture can best enable their sales funnel. Markacy is advising on the overall CRM strategy and helping to implement program enhancements against a defined optimization roadmap.
"System Pavers is an industry leader in outdoor remodeling in the United States. We love partnering with brands with long-lasting business models where we can help accelerate additional revenue growth through thoughtful digital strategy. Our expertise in CRM and customer relationships is a perfect fit here. I am excited about this partnership and the potential for System Pavers to continue to gain market share in the outdoor living market." Chris Jones, Partner & Co-Founder at Markacy.
Markacy
Markacy is a leading marketing agency based out of New York City. They work with leading B2B and B2C brands to better connect marketing tactics to commercial objectives. Markacy partners with start-ups, mid-market brands and Fortune 500 enterprises to scale the impact that digital and marketing can have on P&L results. Visit us at http://www.markacy.com/.
Contact
Tucker Matheson
781-974-9936
Media Contact
Tucker Matheson, Markacy, 1 7819749936, [email protected] , Markacy
SOURCE Markacy
Share this article