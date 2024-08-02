Syzygy Forge teams up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for The Lord of the Rings and Mortal Kombat Collectible Spirits

Syzygy Forge is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to introduce a unique collection of licensed collectible spirits based on The Lord of the Rings and Mortal Kombat. This collaboration will feature intricately designed bottles that capture the essence of these legendary franchises, with the first product launching in September.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syzygy Forge, a leading collectible company, proudly announces its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to unveil a groundbreaking line of licensed collectible spirits inspired by the iconic worlds of The Lord of the Rings and Mortal Kombat.

Combining the craftsmanship of Syzygy Forge with the rich lore of The Lord of the Rings, this collaboration promises to deliver an unparalleled experience to fans and collectors alike. With meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to authenticity, each bottle will encapsulate the essence of Middle-earth, bringing to life the beloved characters and landscapes that have captivated audiences for years.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring the magic of Middle-earth and the realms of Mortal Kombat to life through our collectible line of alcohol," said Jordan Costner, Founder and Creative Director at Syzygy Forge. "This partnership represents a unique opportunity to celebrate the enduring legacy of both of these franchises in a new and innovative way. The Lord of the Rings left an unforgettable impact on my life after I first watched 'The Fellowship of the Ring' in 2001, inspiring and furthering my background in the arts."

The team at Syzygy are equally excited to delve into the world of Mortal Kombat. "Whenever video games are mentioned, I immediately go to Mortal Kombat. No other title comes close to matching its iconic array of characters and lore. As a cornerstone of gaming culture for over three decades, Mortal Kombat stands as an icon of adrenaline-fueled action and captivating storytelling. I'm excited to show you what we've been working on."

Through this partnership, fans can look forward to a diverse range of premium spirits, adorned with stunning artwork and packaging. Each bottle will honor the timeless appeal of these franchises.

The Lord of the Rings inspired collectible alcohol line is scheduled to launch in September, with availability through online distributors and select stores. For more information and updates, please visit www.syzygyforge.com

About Syzygy Forge:

Syzygy Forge is a leading collectible company specializing in premium licensed merchandise. With a passion for storytelling and craftsmanship, Syzygy Forge creates unique products known for innovative and accurate design. The team strives to push the boundaries of creativity while honoring the rich legacies of iconic films, video games, and more.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

