T. Boone Pickens Owned One of America's Most Expensive & Extravagant Ranches

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T. Boone Pickens' Texas Ranch
The late oil billionaire, T. Boone Pickens, owned one of America's most extravagant and picturesque ranches. Located in the northeast corner of the Texas Panhandle, Mesa Vista stretched for over 100 square miles and almost 37,000 acres along 25 miles of the Canadian River. The compound included a five-bedroom family house, an 11,500-square-foot lake house with three bedrooms, a 2,300-square-foot gatehouse with three more bedrooms, a private airport with a two-bedroom apartment for pilots, a chapel where T. Boone and his fifth wife were married, a 2,250-square-foot pub, a golf course and tennis court, and a 400-square-foot gun room. There was a 25,000-square-foot lodge and conference center with a living room, commercial kitchen, more bedrooms, a library with a spiral staircase, a 30-seat theater/media room, and a wine cellar. And an 11,000-square-foot dog kennel, which included a veterinary lab and 3,600 square feet of enclosed air-conditioned space. T. Boone even moved the Oklahoma white-frame home where he grew up to Mesa Vista.
T. Boone's ranch had an abundance of water as Boone's Creek flows through the ranch for about 12 miles of creeks, lakes, waterfalls and ponds, all of which are man-made and recirculated. One of Boone's major goals for the ranch was to enrich the land, returning it to an oasis for wildlife, much of which went back to its natural state of lush natural grasses. T. Boone was a leader in land conservation practices, which are now followed by many other ranchers in the United States.
Pickens graduated from Oklahoma State University and dressed Mesa Vista in variations of his favorite orange color. Which is also the color for his beloved OSU football team. After Pickens donated over $200 million to the school's athletic department, the school's football field was renamed Boone Pickens Stadium in 2003.
T. Boone made his fortune in the oil and natural gas business, which brought him a net worth of about $1 billion at the time of his death in 2019 at the age of 91. Mesa Vista was sold in 2023 for $170 million.
