T. Boone Pickens Owned One of America's Most Expensive & Extravagant Ranches

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

T. Boone's ranch had an abundance of water as Boone's Creek flows through the ranch for about 12 miles of creeks, lakes, waterfalls and ponds, all of which are man-made and recirculated. One of Boone's major goals for the ranch was to enrich the land, returning it to an oasis for wildlife, much of which went back to its natural state of lush natural grasses. T. Boone was a leader in land conservation practices, which are now followed by many other ranchers in the United States.

Pickens graduated from Oklahoma State University and dressed Mesa Vista in variations of his favorite orange color. Which is also the color for his beloved OSU football team. After Pickens donated over $200 million to the school's athletic department, the school's football field was renamed Boone Pickens Stadium in 2003.

T. Boone made his fortune in the oil and natural gas business, which brought him a net worth of about $1 billion at the time of his death in 2019 at the age of 91. Mesa Vista was sold in 2023 for $170 million.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com