T. Hunter Newsom, MD Returns to His Hometown and Joins His Father, Dr. William Newsom of Eye Associates of Gainesville, Bringing Innovative Technologies to Alachua County

Eye Associates of Gainesville, with over 50 years of experience, offers comprehensive eye care services and is known for its expertise in various eye procedures including Cataract & LASIK surgery. The clinic's commitment to exceptional patient care aligns with Newsom Eye's dedication to bringing the latest in eye care technology to Gainesville.

The legacy of eye care excellence in the Newsom family dates back to 1971 when Dr. William Newsom began his practice in Gainesville. Both T. Hunter Newsom, MD and his father share the distinction of training at the University of Iowa, recognized as the #2 program in the country for ophthalmology. T. Hunter Newsom, MD, alongside his wife Stacy Newsom, both alumni of the University of Florida, cherish deep ties with the community. Their daughter, Brooke, is currently continuing the family tradition as a freshman at the University of Florida.

Newsom Eye has established a significant presence with offices in five other locations - Sebring, South Tampa, Carrollwood, Clearwater, Brooksville, and now, Gainesville.

Under T. Hunter Newsom MD's leadership, Newsom Eye has been at the forefront of ophthalmological advancements, participating in multiple FDA studies. These include pioneering work with the Vivity Lens, the PanOptix Lens, ClearView Lens, as well as the innovative Light Adjustable Lens, and EVO ICL. Dr. Newsom's expertise in these areas is expected to greatly enhance the service offerings at Eye Associates of Gainesville.

T. Hunter Newsom, MD's recent accomplishment of implanting the first Light Adjustable Lens in Alachua County represents a significant advancement in personalized vision correction. This technology allows for post-operative adjustments to the lens, providing patients with unparalleled visual outcomes. Dr. Newsom was the first surgeon to implant 1000 Light Adjustable Lenses and to this day, has implanted more LAL lenses than any surgeon in the world. Additionally, his introduction of Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) to Gainesville offers a groundbreaking treatment for patients with progressive keratoconus, a condition that causes corneal thinning and vision distortion.

"We are excited to welcome my son and distinguished surgeon, T. Hunter Newsom, MD back to Gainesville," said his father. "His exceptional skills, coupled with our clinic's long-standing commitment to quality care, will greatly benefit the community and enhance our ability to offer the latest in eye care treatments."

The collaboration between T. Hunter Newsom, MD and Eye Associates of Gainesville marks a new chapter in providing top-tier eye care in the region. Patients in Gainesville and the surrounding areas now have access to some of the most advanced eye care treatments available, delivered by a team of experienced and compassionate professionals.

"Returning to Gainesville and joining Eye Associates of Gainesville is not just a professional move, but a deeply personal one for me. It's a privilege to work alongside my father and bring cutting-edge eye care technologies to the community where I grew up. I'm excited to share the advancements in technology like the Light Adjustable Lens and Collagen Cross-Linking with our patients, and I look forward to contributing to the legacy of exceptional eye care in Alachua County." – Dr. T. Hunter Newsom.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Eye Associates of Gainesville. Alachua County deserves NEWsom Eyes!

Contact:

Eye Associates of Gainesville

Phone: (352) 377-7733

2521 NW 41st Street

Gainesville, FL 32606

https://www.eyeassociatesofgainesville.com

About T. Hunter Newsom, MD:

Dr. T. Hunter Newsom was born in Gainesville, Florida and is the founder and medical director of Newsom Eye. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and LASIK surgery, as well as Implantable Contact Lens (ICL) procedures. His notable achievements include inventing the Newsom Bladeless Laser Cataract Surgery Technique and being the first surgeon in the world to implant the Aphakic Artisan™ intraocular lens in a patient with megalocornea. Dr. Newsom's education includes a residency in Ophthalmology at the University of Iowa, an internship at Mayo Clinic, and a Doctor of Medicine with Honors from the University of Florida. He is actively involved in various research and development projects in ophthalmology and holds memberships in several professional associations.

For more detailed information, please visit T. Hunter Newsom MD's profile at https://newsomeye.com/t-hunter-newsom-md/

About William Newsom, MD:

Dr. William Newsom was born in Virginia, where he attended Randolph-Macon College. He attained his Bachelor of Science degree in only three years before continuing on to the University of Virginia, graduating with his Medical Degree in 1964. He completed an extensive residency in ophthalmology that included specialized retinal training at the University of Iowa, finishing in 1969 after serving two years in the United States Air Force at the School of Aerospace Medicine. Dr. Newsom has been board-certified by the American Academy of Ophthalmology since 1971 and is a current member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery, the Iowa Eye Association, and the Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society. He was also chosen for certification in Cataract and Implant Surgery by the American Board of Eye Surgery. He has authored numerous research papers and taught as an assistant professor at Shands Teaching Hospital, University of Florida, during 1970 and 1971 before starting his private practice in Gainesville in 1971. Dr. Newsom opened Eye Surgicenter in 1983 to offer area residents an alternative to the hospital setting for outpatient surgery.

For more detailed information, please visit Dr. William Newsom's profile at

https://www.eyeassociatesofgainesville.com/doctors

About Eye Associates of Gainesville:

Eye Associates of Gainesville is a respected eye care center offering comprehensive eye care services. With over 30 years of experience, they provide high-quality treatments and are known for their expertise in various eye procedures, including cataract and LASIK surgery. The clinic is committed to delivering exceptional care for each patient, ensuring a seamless experience from consultation to post-operative care.

For more detailed information, please visit Eye Associates of Gainesville's website at https://www.eyeassociatesofgainesville.com/

