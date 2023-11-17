T-Pain makes VR concert debut and releases new music with AmazeVR

Featuring two otherworldly stages, the T-Pain VR Concert blends sci-fi and fantasy, leaving fans transfixed as he delivers an intimate one-to-one live performance just for them. Post this

"Today marks a major milestone for us," said Steve Lee, AmazeVR CEO and Co-Founder. "T-Pain is a visionary and pioneer in setting new standards of music and entertainment. There is an uncanny symbolism in T-Pain's VR Concert, one that taps into the nostalgia of his most-loved hits meeting with his latest single, She's A Vibe, as it's synonymous with what's happening in the future of entertainment today. We're thrilled to have T-Pain perform on our new stage in a new type of way to entertain his fans – old and new."

The 15-minute experience places AmazeVR concert-goers in an ethereal and mind-bending post-apocalyptic wasteland where T-Pain performs hit songs "Buy U a Drank" and "That's Just Tips." Then, following a quick interlude between stages, T-Pain transports his guests to the mainstay showcase of the VR concert, an out-of-this-world encounter and the first time ever, a performance of his unreleased single, "She's A Vibe," before closing out the concert with a fan-favorite song, "Bartender."

"As artists, we're always thinking of ways to challenge the norm, think outside the box and be creative, and sometimes, the stage can limit those possibilities," said T-Pain. "AmazeVR is creating a different kind of performance, one without restrictions, and I can't wait for my fans to experience it from wherever they choose."

Filmed and produced in 8K, the T-Pain VR Concert is available to download through the AmazeVR Concerts App on Meta App Lab and on PICO today. The release of T-Pain's VR concert also marks the first time AmazeVR incorporates MR (Mixed Reality) into its VR concerts and application, which is exclusively available to Meta Quest Pro and Quest 3. App users can now view the real physical world with an overlay of the digital concert, allowing the physical and digital elements to interact.

By leveraging VR technology, AmazeVR is democratizing intimate concert experiences that were previously not accessible to all. Now, fans worldwide can secure front-row seats to performances by their favorite artists. T-Pain adds to the AmazeVR Concerts app calendar of artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Zara Larsson and UPSAHL. With the AmazeVR Concerts App, users can access one free song per artist and purchase the entire concert for one year with the exclusive launch price of $6.99. To find out more about AmazeVR, along with upcoming concerts, visit amazevr.com.

About AmazeVR:

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in LA with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using a proprietary Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing across commercial VR app stores. For more information, visit AmazeVR.com.

About T-Pain:

Earlier this year the GRAMMY-winning, international music icon T-Pain released his acclaimed covers album On Top Of The Covers via Nappy Boy Entertainment which features an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits. His recently released song, "Baby Got Brap," is the first musical collaboration with his Nappy Boy Motorsports President, Hert. T-Pain won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice. He boasts one of the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk sessions of all time. He also recently released "People (Libianca T-Mix)," his re-working of "People" by Libianca".

This summer, T-Pain embarked on his Escape from Wiscansin: The Invasion tour, kicking it off with his 2nd Annual Wiscansin Fest on the eve of "T-Pain Day" in the state of Wisconsin, featuring performances by T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Tobi Lou, and many more.

Since emerging in 2004, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents. The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, and author.

FOLLOW T-PAIN

TikTok * Twitch * Facebook * Instagram * X * Website

For more information on T-Pain, please contact:

PRESS HERE

Linda Carbone / [email protected]

Katie Leggett / [email protected]

ABOUT EMPIRE:

Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi, EMPIRE is currently leading through its innovative approach to the digital music era across its label, distribution and publishing arms. With its focus on early stage artist development, the San Francisco based company has been instrumental in launching the careers of multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Yung Bleu, Fireboy DML, XXXtentacion, and Anderson .Paak.

Through crafting bespoke deals that are always in favor of the artist, EMPIRE is able to form a true partnership with each artist and label on its roster. Coupled with EMPIRE's unique software for analytics, recoupment, and royalties, which is available to every partner, the company offers a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Bria Fisher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ben Fitchett, Sling & Stone, 1 213 442 4789, amazevr@slingstone.com

SOURCE AmazeVR