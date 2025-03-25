T. Rowe Price Partners with IMTC to Scale Fixed Income SMA Offering

"We believe that innovations like those from IMTC are set to redefine SMA management and deliver better outcomes for clients. Our collaboration with IMTC is a significant step forward in meeting the evolving demands of our clients while optimizing operational efficiency." - Mike Benedetto Post this

The decision to expand into the SMA space was driven by the broadened availability of T. Rowe Price investment strategies in product formats preferred by clients and by growth expectations for SMAs in the years ahead. Additionally, technology has allowed managers to lower minimums and service a broader swath of the market more easily. By leveraging IMTC's system, T. Rowe Price expects to deliver highly personalized, characteristic-based portfolios to meet the unique needs of their clients.

Russell Feldman, CEO of IMTC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting a shared commitment to innovation and excellence. "Partnering with T. Rowe Price underscores our mission to empower industry leaders with cutting-edge technology," Feldman stated. "We are committed to providing the solutions that will enable T. Rowe Price to expand their renowned mutual fund expertise into the SMA space, driving scalability, efficiency, and ultimately an enhanced client experience."

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.65 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom

About IMTC

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. The cutting-edge, cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sara Haas, IMTC, 1 908.672.7483, [email protected], www.imtc.com

