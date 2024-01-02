T. Yorie Corp Embraces History, Looks Ahead with Name Change

"Our future is just as important to us as our past & we have been very fortunate throughout the past 45 years, though our name is changing, our firm's operating standards and commitment to quality craftsmanship remains the same as ever." Post this

T. Yorie Corp's brand updates mark some incredible recent achievements for the company. The firm recently completed terrazzo flooring at Newark Liberty International Airport New Terminal A –one of the largest terrazzo projects in the United States in over a decade – for which T. Yorie Corp received the 2024 Honor Award from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA). This project, which was part of the Port Authority's largest design-build project in New Jersey's history, included 550,000 sq ft of poured-in-place terrazzo flooring and 2,600 ft of terrazzo stairs. At the same time, they were performing extensive works at Rockefeller Center, West Point Military Academy, University of Pennsylvania, and both JFK & LaGuardia Airports.

In recent years T. Yorie Corp has also received NTMA Honor Awards for their installations at Hudson Square in Manhattan and the Museum of American Revolution in Philadelphia. The firm was also honored to design and create terrazzo flooring for the new Hermés Flagship Store on Madison Avenue.

"We're very proud of our accomplishments," says company president Joe T. Iorio. "By focusing on high-quality services backed by generations of experience, our firm has solidified its reputation as a national leader in terrazzo." That's why, according to Iorio, this is the perfect time to update the firm's branding and name. "Our future is just as important to us as our past & we have been very fortunate throughout the past 45 years, though our name is changing, our firm's operating standards and commitment to quality craftsmanship remains the same as ever."

T. Yorie Corp was founded in 1976 by second generation terrazzo craftsman Thomas A. Yorie Jr and is now led by his son Joe T. Iorio & shareholder Brian Brinker Jr. Bonded for over $50M, T. Yorie Corp has the capacity to bring a project of any size to successful completion; and with locations in Allentown, PA and Newark, NJ, T. Yorie Corp supports clients throughout the Northeast including Manhattan, Northern New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Those interested in the firm's expert services & sample designs can learn more at www.yorie-inc.com.

