T2Group Appoints Eric Marshall to Senior Engineer to Support Continued Growth

He is truly a unique talent, having several of the most sought-after technical skills in the world including extensive experience leading architectural designs and providing subject matter expertise in Microsoft 365 desktop Intune implementations, building out Microsoft 365 policies to migrate active directories, and migrating VMware to Hyper-V.

"We are excited to have Eric join our team in a full-time capacity, having worked with him for nearly two years supporting critical projects for our clients. Eric will add significant value to T2Group, as we continue to expand our service offerings," said Kevin Torf, Managing Partner.

T2Group is always looking to add exceptional talent to its growing team and is currently hiring for several technical roles. Visit T2Group.com to learn more about these opportunities.

About T2Group

T2Group is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions, engineering excellence through its four dynamic business lines: T2Tech, T2Flex, T2Talent, and T2Ignite.

Every day, we combine technology and expertise to craft impactful, enduring solutions for our clients. We empower them to reimagine technology's potential in propelling their business forward and tackle complex projects together — delivering substantial results that pave the way for a transformative tomorrow. Guided by open minds and adaptable approaches, we navigate shifts, evolve, and continually push boundaries. We always deliver. We always get the job done.

Partner with us and unlock your future. Visit T2Group.com today.

Media Contact

James Ashworth, T2 Group, 1 4242128110, [email protected], https://t2group.com/

