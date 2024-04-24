T3 Fusion Website Rankings Names Regional Finalists for 2024

"These rankings celebrate some of the best brokerage websites in the real estate industry. We are thrilled to shine a light on these best-in-class websites," said Michael Phelan, senior vice president of technology consulting at T3 Sixty. Post this

T3 Sixty collaborated with Benchmetrics, ListTrac, LiveBy and MAXA Designs to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of more than 500 submissions. Desktop and mobile versions of the websites were evaluated across 28 factors for their performance, usability and design with special consideration given to property and neighborhood detail pages.

The T3 Fusion Website Rankings finalists represent brokerages spanning five zones across North America.

Canada

Century 21 Blue Sky Region Realty, c21bluesky.com (website vendor: MoxiWorks)

Solid Rock Realty srrealty.ca (website vendor: Delta Media)

Sotheby's Realty Canada, sothebysrealty.ca/en (website vendor: Custom)

Midwest

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, briggsfreeman.com (website vendor: Union Street Media)

Coldwell Banker Legacy , cblegacy.com (website vendor: Delta Media)

, cblegacy.com (website vendor: Delta Media) Hegg Realtors, hegg.com (website vendor: Reliance)

Phyllis Browning Company, phyllisbrowning.com/ (website vendor: Union Street Media)

Northeast

Century 21 Farm & Forest, farmandforest.com (website vendor: Union Street Media)

Hammond Residential Real Estate, hammondre.com (website vendor: Union Street Media)

Sunset Lakes Real Estate, unsetlakesofmaine.com (website vendor: Union Street Media)

Southeast

BHHS Bay Street Realty Group, baystreetrealtygroup.com (website vendor: Inside Real Estate)

Cashiers Valley Real Estate, cashiersvalley.com (website vendor: Union Street Media)

Latter & Blum, latter-blum.com (website vendor: Delta Media)

West Coast

Carolwood Estates, carolwoodre.com (website vendor: Luxury Presence)

Century 21 North Homes Realty, century21northhomes.com (website vendor: Union Street Media)

Sunriver Realty, sunriverrealty.com (website vendor: Delta Media)

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

