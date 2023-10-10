T3 Sixty Announces Lineup of Real Estate and Tech Innovators for 2023 T3 Tech Summit

"We're excited to bring such a stellar group of presenters that will give attendees the ability to gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly changing field of real estate technology." Travis Saxton, EVP of Technology, T3 Sixty. Tweet this

"We're excited to bring such a stellar group of presenters who will give attendees the ability to gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly changing field of real estate technology." Travis Saxton, EVP of Technology, T3 Sixty.

Among the stellar list of industry leaders are:

Aaron Glass, Director of Sales and Marketing, PrimeStreet

Bill Sperry, Head of Real Estate, Milestones

Carolyn Kwon, Director, Moderne Ventures

Casey Popkins, Director of SMB Sales, Tradewind

Celeste Horton, VP of Marketing, Dickens Mitchener

Christine Choi, Twenty Five Ventures

Daniel Cross, Senior Director of Business Development, Verse

Gary Ashton, CEO/Owner, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Ge Juefeng, Co-Founder and CMO, Ylopo

Howard Tagar, Co-founder and Partner, Ylopo

James Dwiggins, Co-Founder and CEO, NextHome

James Wong, CEO, Maxa Designs

Jason Riveiro, Executive Director, NAHREP

Jessica Nason, VP of Marketing and Business Development, Portside Realty

Joshua Jensen, Co-founder and CEO, Inspectify

Katie Lappe, Co-founder and CEO, DirectOffer

Lisa Larson, Managing Director North America, Restb.ai

Luke Williams, Professor of Innovation and Design at NYU Stern School of Business

Meghan Connelly, Director, Information Technology, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty

Melissa McSherry, COO, Anywhere

Tom Flanagan, Chief Innovation Officer, The Group

Tye Stockton, Founder, The Stockton Group, Compass Real Estate

Will Stokes, CTO & Executive VP of Technology, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Zane Burnett, Chief Digital Officer, Willis Allen Real Estate

For more speakers and innovators appearing on stage visit t3techsummit.com.

The T3 Tech Summit is also a showcase for innovation, featuring a dozen themed Experience Rooms with hands-on interactive exhibits, product developers and experts, and a peer-to-peer lounge for technology professionals and brokerage industry leaders to network and meet. The 2023 Tech Summit's Innovation Partners include these industry leaders:

The event also features a uniquely formatted pitch battle organized by the Consumer Experience that features companies at each stage of the consumer journey – advertising and engagement, property search and making offers, contract to close, and homeownership.

"The T3 Tech Summit will equip attendees with a competitive edge in the swiftly evolving domain of real estate technology," said T3 Sixty president and CEO Jack Miller. "Attendees are in a unique position to test drive products and determine how they could work for or benefit their company."

Registration for the event is open at t3techsummit.com

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. Clients include franchisors, brokerages, Realtor associations, MLS organizations, technology companies and brokerage industry investors and market analysts. Whether reorganizing, expanding or innovating, leaders and entrepreneurs rely on T3 Sixty's extensive experience and objective, analytical research to affect intelligent change. For more information, visit t3sixty.com.

