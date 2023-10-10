T3 Sixty Announces Lineup of Real Estate and Tech Innovators for 2023 T3 Tech Summit

Event will empower attendees to achieve a competitive edge in the quickly transforming area of real estate technology
LADERA RANCH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, the residential real estate brokerage industry's leading management consulting and research firm, has announced the list of real estate and technology innovators who will be on stage at the 2023 T3 Tech Summit. The technology-focused event, to be held Oct. 23-25 in Fort Worth, Texas, is designed for brokerage, franchise and MLS leaders who are charged with making technology decisions for their organizations.
Among the innovators presenting on stage this year are Luke Williams, Professor of Innovation and Design at New York University's Stern School of Business; Melissa McSherry, COO, of Anywhere; James Dwiggins. Co-founder and CEO of NextHome; Carolyn Kwon, Director at Moderne Ventures; Jason Riveiro, Executive Director of NARHEP; and James Wong, CEO of Maxa Designs, who will present the Exhibit 2023 Brokerage Brand Awards during the event.
"We're excited to bring such a stellar group of presenters who will give attendees the ability to gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly changing field of real estate technology." Travis Saxton, EVP of Technology, T3 Sixty.
Among the stellar list of industry leaders are:
- Aaron Glass, Director of Sales and Marketing, PrimeStreet
- Bill Sperry, Head of Real Estate, Milestones
- Carolyn Kwon, Director, Moderne Ventures
- Casey Popkins, Director of SMB Sales, Tradewind
- Celeste Horton, VP of Marketing, Dickens Mitchener
- Christine Choi, Twenty Five Ventures
- Daniel Cross, Senior Director of Business Development, Verse
- Gary Ashton, CEO/Owner, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
- Ge Juefeng, Co-Founder and CMO, Ylopo
- Howard Tagar, Co-founder and Partner, Ylopo
- James Dwiggins, Co-Founder and CEO, NextHome
- James Wong, CEO, Maxa Designs
- Jason Riveiro, Executive Director, NAHREP
- Jessica Nason, VP of Marketing and Business Development, Portside Realty
- Joshua Jensen, Co-founder and CEO, Inspectify
- Katie Lappe, Co-founder and CEO, DirectOffer
- Lisa Larson, Managing Director North America, Restb.ai
- Luke Williams, Professor of Innovation and Design at NYU Stern School of Business
- Meghan Connelly, Director, Information Technology, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty
- Melissa McSherry, COO, Anywhere
- Tom Flanagan, Chief Innovation Officer, The Group
- Tye Stockton, Founder, The Stockton Group, Compass Real Estate
- Will Stokes, CTO & Executive VP of Technology, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
- Zane Burnett, Chief Digital Officer, Willis Allen Real Estate
The T3 Tech Summit is also a showcase for innovation, featuring a dozen themed Experience Rooms with hands-on interactive exhibits, product developers and experts, and a peer-to-peer lounge for technology professionals and brokerage industry leaders to network and meet. The 2023 Tech Summit's Innovation Partners include these industry leaders:
- 3DataPulse
- Accounttech
- Addressable
- API Nation
- Ask the Agent
- Audience Town
- Axero Solutions
- Benchmetrics
- BHR
- Brokermint
- Brytecore
- Chime
- Cloze•
- CoreLogic
- Delta Media
- DO Audio Tours
- Final Offer
- Frontdoor
- Homegenius
- Homes.com/CoStar
- Inspectify
- kvCORE
- Listtrac
- LiveEasy
- LocalizeOS
- Loft47
- LoLo Gifts
- Lone Wolf
- Luxury Presence
- Milestones.ai
- Moderne Ventures
- Modwell
- NAHREP
- Pure Lead Labs
- Rayse
- RealCruit AI
- Rechat
- Restb.ai
- Roof.ai
- Roomvu
- ShowingTime+
- Sisu
- Sphere Builder (Collabra Tech)
- Super
- Tradewinds
- Verse
The event also features a uniquely formatted pitch battle organized by the Consumer Experience that features companies at each stage of the consumer journey – advertising and engagement, property search and making offers, contract to close, and homeownership.
"The T3 Tech Summit will equip attendees with a competitive edge in the swiftly evolving domain of real estate technology," said T3 Sixty president and CEO Jack Miller. "Attendees are in a unique position to test drive products and determine how they could work for or benefit their company."
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is a trusted advisor and management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. Clients include franchisors, brokerages, Realtor associations, MLS organizations, technology companies and brokerage industry investors and market analysts. Whether reorganizing, expanding or innovating, leaders and entrepreneurs rely on T3 Sixty's extensive experience and objective, analytical research to affect intelligent change. For more information, visit t3sixty.com.
