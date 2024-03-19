T3 Sixty Elevates Internal Talent to Drive Enterprise Solutions and Technology Consulting Divisions

Strategic promotions highlight T3 Sixty's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and innovation to its clients
LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a management consulting and analytics firm serving the residential real estate brokerage industry, today announced the promotion of Michael Phelan to senior vice president of technology consulting and Travis Saxton to executive vice president of enterprise solutions. These strategic promotions highlight T3 Sixty's commitment to delivering unparalleled value and innovation to its clients through top-tier talent and integrated solutions.
Bringing more than thirty years of marketing expertise, particularly within real estate, Phelan assumes leadership of the technology business unit. With prior experience as chief marketing and technology officer at Beverly-Hanks & Associates, and his tenure at T3 Sixty since 2022, Phelan possesses a unique blend of skills to tackle market and operational challenges within real estate technology. Leveraging his proven ability to devise innovative solutions, Phelan will enhance T3 Sixty's strategic capabilities, empowering clients to navigate the dynamic real estate technology landscape with confidence.
In his new role, Saxton will spearhead the development and implementation of enterprise-level, integrated client solutions. With 20 years of experience in residential real estate technology and digital marketing, Saxton's leadership ensures that enterprise-level clients receive a seamless and collaborative experience. His tenure at T3 Sixty since 2017 has been marked by significant contributions to the organization's growth and success.
"These promotions exemplify our commitment to nurturing talent from within and delivering enhanced value to our clients in the ever-evolving real estate industry," said T3 Sixty President and CEO Jack Miller.
"Michael's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the intersection between marketing and technology bring invaluable insights to our team. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the continued growth and success of our technology consulting division, enabling us to deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients."
Miller continued, "Travis' depth of expertise and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to spearhead our enterprise solutions initiative. With Travis at the helm, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value and support to our enterprise-level clients."
