T3 Sixty Elevates Internal Talent to Drive Enterprise Solutions and Technology Consulting Divisions

In his new role, Saxton will spearhead the development and implementation of enterprise-level, integrated client solutions. With 20 years of experience in residential real estate technology and digital marketing, Saxton's leadership ensures that enterprise-level clients receive a seamless and collaborative experience. His tenure at T3 Sixty since 2017 has been marked by significant contributions to the organization's growth and success.

"These promotions exemplify our commitment to nurturing talent from within and delivering enhanced value to our clients in the ever-evolving real estate industry," said T3 Sixty President and CEO Jack Miller.

"Michael's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the intersection between marketing and technology bring invaluable insights to our team. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the continued growth and success of our technology consulting division, enabling us to deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Miller continued, "Travis' depth of expertise and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to spearhead our enterprise solutions initiative. With Travis at the helm, we are confident in our ability to deliver unparalleled value and support to our enterprise-level clients."

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

