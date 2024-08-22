T3 Sixty Expands Talent Roster and Elevates Leadership Team

"Having worked with Bryson on several significant projects, we have been impressed by his extensive experience in real estate consulting and his talent for cultivating high-performing teams," said Jack Miller, president and CEO at T3 Sixty. Post this

"Having worked with Bryson on several significant projects, we have been impressed by his extensive experience in real estate consulting and his talent for cultivating high-performing teams. His contributions will be invaluable as we continue to deliver tailored, impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Jack Miller, president and CEO at T3 Sixty.

Piccardo will continue to oversee the delivery and administration of brokerage and team consulting programs. Before joining T3 Sixty two years ago, she was global vice president, lead affiliate services, at Sotheby's International Realty and has a notable track record of founding, growing, and selling an independent boutique brokerage.

"Lisa's extensive work on post-NAR settlement practices and her efforts in helping brokers implement more effective buyer broker strategies have been invaluable," said Miller. "Her promotion reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of expertise and leadership in the industry."

As associate consultant, Shotts will collaborate with associations and MLSs to design and execute impactful projects. She also will play a crucial role in researching and producing reports that offer leaders valuable insights. Shotts brings more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, including her roles as CEO at Memphis Area Association of Realtors and Hernando County Association of Realtors, chief operating officer at Pinellas Realtor Organization and various marketing and communications roles at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katie to our team. Her deep knowledge of real estate associations and MLSs will significantly enhance our ability to guide clients through industry changes and drive their growth," said Clint Skutchan, executive vice president of organized real estate consulting at T3 Sixty. "I have worked closely with Katie for years and her dynamic professionalism, attention to detail, systems-savviness and proactive strategic thinking will be an invaluable assets to our clients."

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, specializing in brokerage, technology and organized real estate.

