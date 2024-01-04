T3 Sixty Hires Real Estate Industry Professionals to Lead Event Operations and Communications

Industry veterans will support the company's mission to provide innovative solutions and insights to real estate leaders
LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a strategic management consulting firm in the residential real estate industry, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Nowak as vice president of communications and Dawn Sroka as vice president of event operations. These industry veterans will support the company's mission to provide innovative solutions and insights to real estate leaders.
Nowak brings nearly 20 years of experience in the real estate industry at high-growth brokerages and technology companies. As an early employee at eXp Realty, Redfin and Zillow as well as roles at Tom Ferry, she has led all aspects of marketing and communications. At T3 Sixty, Nowak is responsible for marketing and communications for the company's wide-range of real estate industry products and services.
Sroka continues her almost two decades of experience in real estate event planning. She worked at Keller Williams International for 16 years, serving as Gary Keller's book tour manager and as part of the team that produces the real estate industry's largest event, Family Reunion. Most recently, she ran events and operations at Real Estate Star Power. At T3 Sixty, Sroka is responsible for the overall management, communication and production of all event operations.
"We are excited to welcome Cynthia and Dawn to our team. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the real estate industry, and they share our vision of delivering exceptional value and service to our clients. With their leadership, we will continue to create and execute world-class events and communications that showcase our research, insights and solutions for the real estate industry," said Jack Miller, president and CEO, T3 Sixty.
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.
Media Contact
Cynthia Nowak, T3 Sixty, 9493972108, [email protected]
SOURCE T3 Sixty
Share this article