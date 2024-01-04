T3 Sixty Hires Real Estate Industry Professionals to Lead Event Operations and Communications

"We are excited to welcome Cynthia and Dawn to our team. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the real estate industry, and they share our vision of delivering exceptional value and service to our clients. " Jack Miller, president and CEO, T3 Sixty. Post this

Sroka continues her almost two decades of experience in real estate event planning. She worked at Keller Williams International for 16 years, serving as Gary Keller's book tour manager and as part of the team that produces the real estate industry's largest event, Family Reunion. Most recently, she ran events and operations at Real Estate Star Power. At T3 Sixty, Sroka is responsible for the overall management, communication and production of all event operations.

"We are excited to welcome Cynthia and Dawn to our team. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the real estate industry, and they share our vision of delivering exceptional value and service to our clients. With their leadership, we will continue to create and execute world-class events and communications that showcase our research, insights and solutions for the real estate industry," said Jack Miller, president and CEO, T3 Sixty.

