T3 Sixty Opens Submissions for Inaugural T3 Fusion Website Rankings

The finalists for each region will be announced in March 2024, followed by the North American rankings in early Spring 2024.

Collaboration for a Multidimensional Assessment

T3 Sixty has collaborated with Benchmetrics, ListTrac, LiveBy and MAXA Designs to provide a well-rounded and detailed analysis of each submission. These companies bring a wealth of expertise in design, performance metrics and user experience.

"A brokerage's website is not just a tool; it's a pivotal extension of their brand and a crucial touchpoint for client engagement. Optimizing for usability, performance and design isn't just about aesthetics or speed; it's about crafting an online experience that mirrors the expertise and trust clients expect in their real-world interactions," said Michael Phelan, VP of brokerage technology and marketing at T3 Sixty. "Through the T3 Fusion Website Rankings, we're celebrating more than not just the websites but those who excel at designing and optimizing these marketing assets for maximum return."

Join the Movement Towards Digital Excellence

T3 Sixty invites residential real estate brokerages with public websites to participate in this inaugural event. The rankings are a unique opportunity to market their digital innovation and be recognized for their contribution to new real estate digital marketing standards.

Submissions will only be accepted at http://www.t3fusionrankings.com through Feb. 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is a management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

Media Contact

Cynthia Nowak, T3 Sixty, LLC., 949.397.2108, [email protected], t3sixty.com

SOURCE T3 Sixty, LLC.