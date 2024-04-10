T3 Technology Summit Unveils the Future of Real Estate Technology and Marketing

"The T3 Tech Summit is where innovation converges with opportunity, creating a dynamic ecosystem for marketing and technology leaders." - Michael Phelan, senior vice president of technology consulting at T3 Sixty. Post this

Here are some reasons why industry professionals won't want to miss it:

Immersive Experience Rooms: Step into the future with specially designed rooms that offer hands-on exploration of cutting-edge technologies. Witness firsthand the visionary direction shaping the real estate landscape.

Pitch Battles: Be front and center as startups and industry leaders engage in high-stakes pitch battles, showcasing their groundbreaking solutions. Get an exclusive look at the latest products and trends driving real estate technology and marketing forward.

Curated Content: Tailored for marketing and technology decision-makers, the speakers, panels and workshops provide insights into emerging trends and successful strategies. Stay ahead of the curve and maintain a competitive edge.

"The T3 Tech Summit is where innovation converges with opportunity, creating a dynamic ecosystem for marketing and technology leaders. Our commitment to fostering meaningful connections and providing valuable insights ensures that attendees leave equipped to shape the future of our industry," said Michael Phelan, senior vice president of technology consulting at T3 Sixty.

Early bird pricing is available until May 31, 2024. Don't miss out! Register now at t3techsummit.com.

