Tabit Unifies Card-Present and eCommerce Transactions, Strengthening Its Payments Foundation with MagTek Hardware and Magensa Unigate Gateway

"The future of hospitality belongs to intelligent software, not payment complexity," said Nadav Solomon, Co-Founder and President of Tabit Technologies Post this

As Tabit's footprint grew, the opportunity to simplify became clear: a single, unified partner for both hardware and gateway services would streamline development, speed up certification for new processors, and give the team a clearer picture of performance across every transaction.

With Magensa Unigate, Tabit now runs card-present and card-not-present transactions through a single integration to its major processors and acquirers, including Fiserv, TSYS, WorldPay, and Elavon. The consolidation gives Tabit one unified view into all of its transactions, regardless of processor or payment channel, and a simpler path to supporting new processors and payment types going forward. Because MagTek both manufactures the DynaFlex hardware and develops the Magensa Unigate gateway, the solution is engineered and supported as a single, tightly integrated stack rather than a pairing of separate vendors' products.

Beyond the core hardware and gateway consolidation, Tabit adopted two additional MagTek services to extend the value of the solution. The Reader Management System (RMS), an API that integrates device management directly into Tabit's restaurant AI POS, and allows firmware updates and configuration changes to be pushed to devices remotely in a lights-out environment, reducing support costs and keeping devices running at optimal performance. Tabit also adopted MagCare, which provides a lifetime warranty on MagTek devices along with simplified administration of returns and replacements (RMAs), allowing both Tabit and its merchants to focus on their customers rather than hardware logistics.

"The future of hospitality belongs to intelligent software, not payment complexity," said Nadav Solomon, Co-Founder and President of Tabit Technologies. "Our role is to help restaurants leverage AI to operate more efficiently and create exceptional guest experiences, while remaining free to choose the payment partners that best serve their business. Consolidating our payments infrastructure with MagTek gives us a stronger technical foundation so we can innovate faster, simplify operations, and continue delivering an open, enterprise-grade platform for the hospitality industry."

Tabit's move to MagTek and Magensa reflects a broader shift among hospitality and restaurant technology providers toward consolidated payments infrastructure, as operators look to reduce the complexity, cost, and support overhead of managing hardware and gateway relationships across multiple vendors.

"Tabit has built one of the most thoughtful mobile-first platforms in hospitality, and we wanted our payments technology to match that same level of craftsmanship," said Rod Vesling, Senior Vice President of Magensa. "By bringing our hardware and gateway together under one roof, we're giving Tabit a single, tightly integrated foundation to build on — so their team can stay focused on what they do best: creating a seamless experience for restaurants and their guests."

To see the full solution in action, visit MagTek at booth #910 and Tabit at Booth #537 at RSPA's RetailNOW event, July 26 – 28, 2026 at Ceasar's Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV.

To learn more about MagTek visit www.magtek.com, email [email protected], or call 562-546-6400.

To learn more about Tabit visit www.tabit.cloud or call 833-822-4887.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems.

These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About Tabit Technologies, Inc.

Tabit Technologies is a global hospitality commerce and AI platform powering some of the most demanding restaurant, hotel, and entertainment operations in the world. Purpose-built for full-service and upper-market hospitality, Tabit delivers a mobile-first, cloud-native ecosystem that combines POS, payments orchestration, kitchen operations, guest engagement, online ordering, loyalty, and AI-driven operational intelligence into a unified platform. Trusted by innovative hospitality brands globally, Tabit supports restaurants and hotels ranging from boutique concepts to large-scale enterprise groups, including luxury hospitality destinations, major airport operators, and multi-location restaurant organizations across North America, Australia, and Israel. For more information about Tabit's product suite, visit Tabit.cloud.

Tabit Technologies, Inc.

Ali Behar

[email protected]

19495 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 802 Aventura, FL 33180

1-833-822-4887

Media Contact

Rebecca M Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek