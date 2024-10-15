TableTopics® Celebrating 20 Years and Millions of Great Conversations

To celebrate their 20th Anniversary, they have just released a special, limited edition of their all-time best-seller, TableTopics® Original.

COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TableTopics®, the award-winning line of conversation starters, is celebrating 20 years and millions of great conversations!

Founded in 2004, TableTopics® conversation starters are an idea that grew from a genuine desire to have more meaningful conversations. What started with one set of conversation starters back in 2004, has now grown into a line of more than 50 themed conversation starter sets and also includes Prompted Journals, Phone Away Bags, Placemats and more.

TableTopics® list of accolades is long, including the Academics' Choice award, Oprah's Favorite Things, and being chosen to be part of a community-based research project by the National Institutes of Health. They have partnered with companies like Ancestry®, Morgan Stanley®, and Hershey® to create customized conversation starter sets. Plus, millions of TableTopics® sample size sets have been distributed in Chick-fil-A® Kid's Meals during a multi-year partnership.

"We are forever grateful to our loyal fans, many of whom bought the very first printing of our Original edition and have purchased multiple sets since then. We often hear how they've used our questions with their families, friends, and co-workers. Even for a marriage proposal or two." said Sheryl Brunell, TableTopics® Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. "We're proud to be part of their family traditions, helping them really connect and stay connected to the people they care about most, one conversation at a time."

To celebrate their 20th Anniversary, they have just released a special, limited edition of their all-time best-seller, TableTopics® Original.

"We have updated and refreshed the questions so there are lots of new things to talk about and the design is a standout. The cards feature a beautiful holographic foil that reflects different colors in the light. It's very celebratory, very special indeed. And, most importantly, the questions are engaging and entertaining, exactly what we're known for." said Brunell.

About TableTopics®

TableTopics® began with a personal passion for great conversation, and has blossomed into America's most popular conversation game with over 50 products. Find them in specialty stores throughout the US or visit www.tabletopics.com

TableTopics® is a division of Ultra PRO International, LLC and is headquartered in Commerce,

California. To learn more about Ultra PRO, visit www.ultrapro.com.

