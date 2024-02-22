TableTopics® Launches New Prompted Journal Line for Greater Introspection

TableTopics® is debuting three distinct guided journals tailored around the themes of Happiness, Gratitude, and Inspiration.

COMMERCE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TableTopics®, the award-winning line of conversation starters, is expanding its product line with a new series of prompted journals.

Embracing their tagline "questions to start great conversations," the new journals feature questions and writing topics to spur meaningful reflection alongside tips, biographies, activities, and more.

"We launched our brand to help people create deeper relationships with others," explained TableTopics® Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Sheryl Brunell. "Our journals take this idea to the next level–creating a way to have the most essential 'getting-to-know-you' conversation of all—the one with yourself."

Journaling has become a helpful tool for healing and becoming more self-aware. Prompted journals make it easier to get started writing by removing the anxiety of a blank page.

Prompted Journals by TableTopics® Features:

TableTopics® questions to spur meaningful thoughts

Quotes, tips, and biographies to inspire and motivate

25+ activities to engage with new ideas

Ribbon placeholder

Lay-flat binding

192 pages of beautifully designed pages

Stationery quality paper

TableTopics® will be debuting three distinct versions tailored around the themes of Happiness, Gratitude, and Inspiration.

The Happiness Prompted Journal will help you explore many ways to cultivate happiness. The pages feature factual tidbits, tips, or quotations all about being happier, along with a corresponding question to prompt thoughtful expression and reflection.

The questions and quotes in the Gratitude Prompted Journal will help you recognize and explore all that you are grateful for. The included activities will give you even more perspective on what you appreciate in your life.

Who or what inspires you? The biographies and quotes from prominent people, plus thoughtful questions in the Inspiration Prompted Journal, will help you write about the inspiring people, places, and events in your life.

About TableTopics®

TableTopics® began with a personal passion for great conversation, and has blossomed into America's most popular conversation game with over 40 products. Find them in specialty stores throughout the US or visit http://www.tabletopics.com

TableTopics® is a division of Ultra PRO International, LLC and is headquartered in Commerce,

California. To learn more about Ultra PRO, visit http://www.ultrapro.com.

