Tabs Continues Rapid Product Development with Official Launch of Intelligent Collections

Prioritize unpaid invoices: Tabs' dashboard allows users to filter and sort invoices by due date, customer, or amount, enabling finance leaders to focus their efforts on high-priority accounts. By removing the need for manual tracking through spreadsheets or fragmented tools, finance teams can ensure no invoices fall through the cracks.

Send automated reminders: With customizable settings, Tabs enables users to send tailored reminder emails directly from the platform. These reminders can be scheduled based on pre-set intervals, eliminating manual follow-up and improving the likelihood of prompt payments.

Track customer payments: Real-time payment tracking ensures users have an up-to-date view of which customers have made payments, allowing them to act quickly on any payment discrepancies.

In addition to its core functionality, the Collections Workflows feature also provides valuable insights by comparing current invoices against historical data, helping finance leaders identify trends in customer payment behavior. This historical perspective can be instrumental in predicting cash flow, spotting recurring late payments, and adjusting collection strategies.

Beyond Intelligent Collections, Tabs has recently launched a suite of additional enhancements aimed at further streamlining revenue operations for growing B2B companies. The updates include:

Renewal AI: Leveraging AI to manage contract renewals, this feature helps finance teams automatically track critical contract dates and identify upsell opportunities by flagging escalation clauses or contract value increases.

Revenue Reporting: Beyond recognizing revenue in accordance with ASC 606, Tabs also launched ARR reporting. This helps finance teams get a sense of their overall business health. Further enhancements to reporting include time series analysis to visualize revenue and ARR trends by customer and category.

Credit Card Fees Automation: Allow you the option to pass through credit card fees to invoices, enabling companies to pass fees directly to customers while offering flexible payment options.

Each of these features is designed to complement Tabs' broader mission of providing a fully unified platform for revenue management. From billing and collections to contract renewals, Tabs ensures that all revenue processes can be automated and managed within a single system, eliminating the need for fragmented point solutions.

Streamlining Receivables for B2B Companies

Tabs' Revenue Automation platform is built with the unique needs of SaaS startups in mind. As companies scale, managing revenue processes becomes increasingly complex, particularly as they deal with larger customer bases, more frequent renewals, and a growing volume of invoices. Tabs offers CFOs and finance teams a streamlined solution that automates these critical processes, enabling them to focus on strategic growth rather than manual administrative tasks.

"The platform takes away the burden of recurring invoices, including custom partner invoices, and aging reports," says Neha Narkhede, Co-Founder & CEO of Oscilar, a leading provider of cutting-edge risk technology solutions to fintechs and financial institutions. "The Tabs' product release velocity has gone unmatched these last few months since coming out of stealth. The team continues to make their vision for revenue automation a reality by churning out high impact features on a weekly basis."

About Tabs

Tabs is a leader in Revenue Automation, offering an integrated platform that helps SaaS companies manage their revenue processes from contract signing to cash collection. By automating collections, billing, revenue recognition, and renewals, Tabs empowers finance teams to optimize cash flow and focus on business growth.

