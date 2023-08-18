TachTech Earns Coveted Spot on INC Magazine's "Fastest Growing" List for Sixth Time

TachTech (http://www.tachtech.com), a vanguard in cybersecurity and secure digital transformation services, proudly announces its recognition by INC Magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. This prestigious accolade marks TachTech's sixth appearance on the list, an achievement that fewer than 10% of all-time recognized companies can claim.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TachTech (http://www.tachtech.com), a vanguard in cybersecurity and secure digital transformation services, proudly announces its recognition by INC Magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. This prestigious accolade marks TachTech's sixth appearance on the list, an achievement only 10% of all-time recognized companies can claim.

"Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied (submitted verified financials) for the INC. award over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere one in ten have made the list four times." - INC Magazine

TachTech's distinct methodology focuses on achieving the right blend of people, processes, and technology, enabling its clients to attain optimal business and security outcomes. TachTech's commitment to service excellence goes beyond IT, development, and security, ensuring alignment with business objectives and a superior experience for every stakeholder involved.

"TachTech's ascent has been completely organic, predominantly fueled by referrals and earning expansion opportunities within existing clients. Our exceptional organizational culture leads to extraordinary outcomes that attract top-tier talent, discerning clients, and healthy strategic partnerships." - Dustin Romney, Managing Partner

"Our growth trajectory remains steep despite challenging market conditions. Fortune 500 companies nationwide are now soliciting our expertise based on the substantive quality of our work that built our reputation in Silicon Valley. It's been a rewarding experience to grow through word-of-mouth rather than mere marketing buzz." - Trevor Pirman, Managing Partner

"We will continue to invest in growth and enhance TachTech's service capabilities. We have a portfolio of triumphs against the world's largest providers and see significant opportunities not being met by competition. We are honored to be distinguished in INC's Honor Roll as a six-time honoree. Our success and greatest gratitude are owed to our clients, partners, and employees " - Kyle Rosenthal, CEO

About TachTech: Based in Silicon Valley, TachTech is a frontrunner in cybersecurity and secure digital transformation services. With a deep-rooted belief in the power of human capital, TachTech aids its clients in harnessing the optimal blend of people, processes, and technology to deliver optimal outcomes.

