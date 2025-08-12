TachTech Joins Elite Ranks by Securing Eighth Appearance on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

TachTech, a premier cybersecurity and secure digital transformation services provider, proudly announces its inclusion on Inc. Media's esteemed Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Fewer than one percent of honorees have ever reached this milestone.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Media has once again recognized TachTech as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The award highlights TachTech's ability to drive innovation, deliver measurable outcomes for clients, and maintain integral long-term partnerships with vendors, Fortune 500 leaders, and high-growth enterprises.

TachTech's team focuses on delivering secure, scalable solutions that consistently outperform client expectations.