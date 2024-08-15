TachTech's Winning Formula for Cybersecurity Delivers Rapid Growth: Earns 7th Year on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

"Our exceptional 'On TRACK' organizational culture leads to extraordinary outcomes that attract top-tier talent, discerning clients, and healthy strategic partnerships." Post this

TachTech's distinct methodology focuses on achieving the right blend of people, processes, and technology, enabling its clients to attain optimal business and security outcomes. TachTech's commitment to service excellence goes beyond IT, development, and security, ensuring alignment with business objectives and a superior experience for every stakeholder involved.

"TachTech's ascent has been primarily organic, predominantly fueled by trusted referrals and earning expansion opportunities within existing clients. Our exceptional 'On TRACK' organizational culture leads to extraordinary outcomes that attract top-tier talent, discerning clients, and healthy strategic partnerships." - Trevor Pirman, Managing Partner

"Nationwide Fortune 500 companies are now soliciting our expertise based on the substantive quality of our work that built our reputation in Silicon Valley. It's been a rewarding experience to grow through trusted word-of-mouth rather than mere marketing buzz. We are grateful for the clients and partners who recognize the TachTech difference, and to our engineering team who deliver it." - Steven Thompson, Principal

"We will continue to invest in people, scale, resilience, and enhancement of TachTech's service capabilities. We have a track record of wins against the world's largest providers and see significant opportunities not being met by the competition. We are honored to be distinguished in Inc.'s coveted annual award as a seven-time honoree and feel positive for TachTech's future " - Dustin Romney, Managing Partner

About TachTech: Based in Silicon Valley, TachTech is a frontrunner in cybersecurity and secure digital transformation services. With a deep-rooted belief in the power of human capital, TachTech aids its clients in harnessing the optimal blend of people, processes, and technology to deliver optimal outcomes.

