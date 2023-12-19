Tachyon 2024 GunCam Mini records in 2K or 4K videos in vertical or horizontal views, with built-in WiFi compatible with the iOS and Android App

The Practical Shooting Camera - 2024 GunCam Mini records in 2K or 4K videos in vertical or horizontal views, with built-in WiFi compatible with the iOS and Android App.

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tachyon GunCam has been on the podium since the IPSC 2013 EHC. Since then, it has been the go-to camera for USPSA, IDPA, and IPSA. Now, introducing the new addition to the GunCam family, the GunCam Mini, capable of recording in either 2K or 4K natural video resolution. Built-in with 64, 128 or 256GB memory. A simple touch to start recording, auto-stop in 1 minute, 2 minutes, or manual-stop by the shooters. It can record 40-plus 1-minute stages or 20-plus 2-minute stages per charge.

This latest model weighs 1.13 oz or 32 grams. The included Bill Mount clip can be attached above or under the bill of the cap, or use the Cap Mount on the cap itself. Built-in WiFi, compatible with iOS and Android Apps, allows for previewing, downloading, and playback in slo-mo or normal speed.

Experience super-clear video without the unnatural fish-eye view, coupled with excellent sound recording to capture the event name, stage number, and, most importantly, the results announced by the RO.

The Rainproof Cover protects the camera from rain, dust, or static shock. It includes a USB to USB-C cable and a USB to USB-C adapter, enabling downloads to Mac and PC, and direct playback on Android devices.

Tachyon GunCam is designed in the USA. Proudly Sponsors the USPSA and IPSC World Shoot.

