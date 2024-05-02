Tachyon 4K GunCam Plus for shotgun sports and Tachyon GunCam Tactical

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tachyon is proud to present the GunCam Plus for shotgun sports, clays, and hunting, as well as the GunCam Tactical for tactical use. Both cameras record 4K videos and feature built-in WiFi, compatible with iOS and Android apps.

Designed to withstand the heavy recoils of a 12-gauge shotgun, both cameras come equipped with a super-tight lens plus digital zoom to capture targets at distances ranging from 25 to 50 yards. The cameras also offer clear sound recording, allowing you to tap to pause while waiting and resume recording with another tap.

Weighing only 4.6 oz or 130 grams, the latest model shares the same camera body for both versions. The GunCam Plus includes a shotgun mount and four pairs of padding for various shotgun gauges. The Side-by-Side mount is sold separately. The GunCam Tactical comes with a Picatinny rail mount for pistols and rifles, it has an optional OWB retention holster compatible with Full-Size Glock, SIG, M&P, Beretta, CZ, Walther, Springfield (except 1911/2011).

Experience super-clear video without the unnatural fish-eye view, complemented by excellent sound recording to capture crucial details such as the date, event name, station number, and, most importantly, the results announced by the Range Officer.

The Rainproof Cover protects the camera from rain, dust, or static shock. Each camera includes a USB to USB-C cable and a USB to USB-C adapter, facilitating downloads to Mac and PC, as well as direct playback on Android devices.

Tachyon GunCam is designed in the USA and proudly sponsors the NSSA, NSCA, ACU, US Open, World English, and many more.

MEDIA CONTACTS

John Chase

Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

Tachyon Inc.

2500 Wilcrest Dr, Ste 300

Houston, TX 77042

Media Contact

John Chase, Tachyon Inc., 1 972-353-0888, [email protected], https://www.tachyoninc.com/

SOURCE Tachyon Inc.