Tackling Artificial Intelligence, Generational Differences and More at the CPAmerica A&A Conference and Technology Roundtable in Napa

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc.'s A&A Conference (A&A) and Technology Roundtable (Tech) was held July 16-19, 2024, at the Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa, California. These co-located meetings are two of more than 15 signature events CPAmerica holds throughout the year. With over 113 A&A and 34 Tech individuals representing 59 member firms in attendance, the 2024 meeting was a success.

The annual A&A Conference began with a Yellow Book Pre-Conference, led by Melisa Galasso from Galasso Learning Solutions. This optional session drew record attendance with more than 40 attendees. New for this year, an optional Technology Pre-Conference led by Chris Stephenson, managing director, intelligent automation, AI & digital services with alliantgroup, was added for attendees to deep dive into cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and more.

Leading the timely topics covered during this three-day conference, Don Tomoff of Invenio Advisors spoke during consecutive joint sessions about utilizing AI in professional practice and facilitated the emerging and current technology panel discussion.

A&A attendees also had the opportunity to hear from Anirban Basu (Sage Policy Group), Jim Martin (MAc), and Kristin Scroggin (genWHY). Most noteworthy, Kristin Scroggin's session focused on the next greatest generation, exploring recruiting and retention strategies while addressing generational differences. Tech attendees also enjoyed additional sessions with speakers, Brian Tankersley (K2 Enterprises) and Randy Johnston (Network Management Group, Inc.).

Thank you to our A&A Conference sponsors, who helped make this event possible. Thank you to our Visionary Partner, alliantgroup! Additionally, thank you to our Inspiring Partners, Autire, LeaseCrunch, NMGI, and Suralink; and thank you to our Connected Partners, Audit Dashboard, Circit, and Crowe.

The 2025 A&A Conference will be held July 15-18, at the Washington Marriott in Washington, D.C.

