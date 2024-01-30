Tackling the Global GPU Shortage: Inference.ai Launches Vast and Diverse GPU Fleet to Power the Next Phase of the AI Revolution

"At Inference.ai, we are striving to make GPU services available to the most visionary entrepreneurs creating killer AI applications – at a price that won't break the bank." Post this

However, the global GPU scarcity limits the availability of computing power. Decision-makers often face wait times up to six months for GPU instances that may not fully meet their needs. And the GPU shortage won't end anytime soon: Global manufacturing capacity has reached its limits, new fabrication plants won't be ready for years, and tech giants are flexing their budgets to hoard as much computing power as they can.

Inference.ai empowers founders and developers to confidently expand their businesses by promptly supplying the GPU models and nodes they need. In this revolution where companies are racing to develop their AI, Inference.ai is well-positioned to support innovation with affordable and available GPU services.

Based in Palo Alto, CA, Inference.ai was founded by serial entrepreneurs John Yue and Michael Yu. Seeing accelerated computing and data storage as the ground pillars for the next decade, they set foot on building Inference.ai to energize the next wave of tech innovations. With nearly a decade of experience in the hardware, manufacturing, and infrastructure space, the pair are well-equipped to address the GPU shortage.

"Today's world of computing is not prepared for the inference stage of AI – when users actually interact with AI," said John Yue, co-founder and CEO of Inference.ai. "We saw this gap in the market and wanted to create a solution for the next phase of the revolution. At Inference.ai, we are striving to make GPU services available to the most visionary entrepreneurs creating killer AI applications – at a price that won't break the bank."

With a $4 million seed investment co-led by Cherubic Ventures and Maple VC, with contributions from Fusion Fund, Inference.ai is entering the market to revolutionize the way that AI businesses can acquire the GPUs that their operations depend on. The funding will be used to continue the development of its hardware deployment infrastructure.

"The requirements for computing capacity will keep increasing as AI will be the foundation of many future products and systems," said Matt Cheng, founder and managing partner of Cherubic Ventures. "We are confident that the Inference.ai team, with their past knowledge in hardware and cloud infrastructure, has what it takes to succeed. Accelerated computing and storage services are driving the AI revolution, and Inference.ai's product will fuel the next wave of AI growth."

"John was ahead of the curve four years ago when he first focused on building a distributed storage business and is perfectly positioned for this moment in time," said Andre Charoo, founder and general partner of Maple VC. "We think Inference.ai will be a key player in powering the AI applications of the future."

About Inference.ai

Inference.ai offers a diverse and vast fleet of GPUs to power the AI revolution. Amidst a multi-year global GPU scarcity, Inference.ai is well-positioned to drive inclusive AI innovation, leveraging its fast-deploying and cost-efficient distributed GPU infrastructure.

To learn more about Inference.ai, visit http://www.inference.ai.

Media Contact

Kira Wolfe, Inference.ai, 415-299-1145, [email protected], www.inference.ai

SOURCE Inference.ai