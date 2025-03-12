Tackling Tradition: How Rugby, Wine, and Italian Cuisine Came Together in London

Just like rugby, where teamwork, strategy, and resilience create a winning team, and like Italian cuisine, where the perfect balance of ingredients defines tradition, Italian wine is all about harmony—of terroir, craftsmanship, and passion. Post this

An Unforgettable Celebration of Sport and Italian Excellence

Guests included representatives from both the Italian and English Rugby Federations, with FIR President Andrea Duodo among the distinguished attendees. Ambassador Inigo Lambertini welcomed the audience, followed by insights from Mauro Bergamasco, former rugby player, and Gianni Bruno, Vinitaly Wine & Food Exhibition Manager at Veronafiere. Together, they emphasized how sport, like wine and cuisine, transcends borders, uniting people through shared traditions and cultural heritage.

Adding a playful and interactive twist to the evening, Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, hosted an interactive Rugby, Wine & Food Quiz Challenge. Attendees tested their knowledge on Italian culinary traditions, rugby history, and native Italian grape varieties in a spirited competition that showcased the cultural ties between these seemingly different worlds. Questions ranged from the ingredients of Carbonara to which rugby team holds the most Wooden Spoons and how many native grape varieties exist in Italy.

The connection between sport, wine, and Italian culture may not be the most obvious. However, Stevie Kim hints at breaking boundaries and uniting unexpected worlds: "Just like rugby, where teamwork, strategy, and resilience create a winning team, and like Italian cuisine, where the perfect balance of ingredients defines tradition, Italian wine is all about harmony—of terroir, craftsmanship, and passion. So we put our guests to the test—because whether it's a scrum, a perfect pasta dish, or a great glass of wine, getting it right takes skill!"

Bringing Italian Wine into a New Arena

As the global wine industry evolves, embracing new audiences and innovative collaborations is more important than ever. Traditionally seen as an exclusive product, Italian wine must now engage younger, more diverse consumers who seek inclusivity and accessibility. "Italian Rugby Day in London" embodied this shift, positioning Italian wine in an exciting, unexpected context, where sports, culture, and gastronomy intersect.

Through events like this, Italian wine embraces reinvention, forging new partnerships, and expanding its reach beyond conventional audiences—proving that tradition and innovation can thrive together.

