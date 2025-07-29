Tackling Uncertainty: Harris Affinity and Sixth Sense Intelligence Partner to Equip Healthcare Leaders with Advanced Modeling and Analytics Automation

"This collaboration enables [healthcare decision-makers] to see what's happening, model what might happen and act with confidence." Post this

"Every day, healthcare leaders must manage risk, optimize resources, and justify decisions that span clinical, operational, and financial priorities," said Les Rescorl, chief executive officer of Sixth Sense Intelligence. "Our partnership with Harris Affinity gives leaders the tools to do just that—with more clarity, less effort and less noise."

"Healthcare decision-makers are overwhelmed by data but often lack the tools to translate it into aligned action," said Roberta Gall-Shuagis, executive vice president at Harris Affinity. "This collaboration enables them to see what's happening, model what might happen and act with confidence."

Both organizations are driven by a shared goal: to equip healthcare leaders with the insight and agility needed to navigate today's unpredictable landscape. This collaboration transforms traditional decision support into a more actionable, forward-looking strategy that aligns teams and accelerates progress.

Healthcare organizations interested in exploring how this joint solution can support their financial planning and operational strategy can contact Harris Affinity or Sixth Sense Intelligence.

About Harris Affinity

Harris Affinity is a global provider of decision support solutions that help healthcare organizations optimize the financial performance of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone offerings, Harris Affinity combines advanced cost accounting, contract modeling, budgeting and financial planning tools to deliver the financial insights providers need to support organizational sustainability. As part of the operating group of N. Harris Computer Corporation, Harris Affinity is headquartered in Niagara Falls, New York, with licensed systems in use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.

About Sixth Sense Intelligence

Sixth Sense Intelligence provides automated, actionable operational intelligence, enabling quick answers to the most pressing problems facing healthcare organizations today. The company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) SMaRT Analytics platform and expert consulting services help healthcare executives quickly standardize and streamline data to identify substantial revenue enhancements and cost savings.

Media Contact

Roberta Gall-Shuagis, EVP, Harris Affinity, 1 814-241-8654, [email protected], https://www.harrisaffinity.com/

Les Rescorl, CEO, Sixth Sense Intelligence, 1 847-471-4819, [email protected], https://www.6intelligence.com/

SOURCE Harris Affinity