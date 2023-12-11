TackyLightTour.com Celebrates 100 Million Christmas Lights Shared with Families Worldwide

The small part TackyLightTour.com has played is consistently providing the technology for families to easily enjoy the best Christmas displays nearby Post this

Other areas where Christmas lights are growing the most in 2023 are in Ohio, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and Washington.

The journey to 100 million Christmas lights represents not just a numerical achievement but a testament to the collective joy and enthusiasm that decorators from various corners of the globe bring each Christmas season. TackyLightTour.com has united people of diverse backgrounds, fostering a sense of community and shared celebration during the celebratory time. When asked how this was achieved Matt Burgess answered, "The real recognition should be given to the thousands of decorators around the world who pour their hearts into creating dazzling light installations for their communities to enjoy. The small part TackyLightTour.com has played is consistently providing the technology for families to easily enjoy the best Christmas displays nearby."

Key Highlights of TackyLightTour.com's Accomplishment:

Global Participation: Decorators from nine countries have contributed to the 100 million Christmas lights shared on TackyLightTour.com, highlighting the international appeal of over-the-top holiday displays. Most of the Christmas displays on the Tacky Light Tour are in the United States with remarkable displays in Canada, Australia and France. Many of the incredible Christmas displays featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight television show hosted by Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak are participants in the annual Tacky Light Tour. A few of the Tacky Light Tour displays have won the reality television contest seen on the ABC channel including Ben Sumner's Kringle's Christmas Land in Jenks, Oklahoma.

Creative Diversity: The platform has witnessed an incredible array of creative expressions, from classic and elegant store bought designs to avant-garde and whimsical homemade displays by decorators ranging from 1 to 57 years of experience. TackyLightTour.com encourages decorators to push the boundaries of holiday lighting, resulting in a stunning variety of festive showcases. For example, Elfvis and the Kringles in Round Rock, Texas has animatronic characters that sing and dance to favorite Christmas songs.

Engagement and Interaction: The TackyLightTour.com community has grown not only in numbers but also in engagement. Users reviews Christmas displays they've visited and they can nominate displays for one of ten exciting annual awards. The awards recognize unique attributes of Christmas displays. For example, the Clark Griswold is appropriately for the Christmas display most likely to be seen from space, and the Ralphie Award recognizes the most dangerous Christmas display, hilariously inspired by the "Christmas Vacation" and "The Christmas Story" movies.

Year-Round Inspiration: While the platform experiences peak activity during the holiday season, TackyLightTour.com remains a source of inspiration year-round. Decorators often use the platform to plan new layouts and designs by reviewing the pictures and videos of other Christmas lighting enthusiasts.

On the road to the next major milestone TackyLightTour.com invites decorators to register their display and welcomes families to leverage their proprietary mapping technology to easily plan their own Tacky Light Tour. Very quickly families can find Christmas lights nearby. Plus, families can generate turn-by-turn directions to their favorite displays that are kept updated annually by the decorators themselves.

