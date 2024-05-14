Taco John's® Collaborates with Flybuy to Introduce Location-based Order Firing to Maximize Food Freshness

"We now have insights as to when our guests and delivery drivers are showing up for their order, which enables our team to provide immediate handoffs, improve order accuracy, reduce remakes, and ultimately drive repeat business." Post this

"Optimizing the guest experience through personalization, while driving mobile app engagement is constantly top of mind for our brand. We want to provide the best possible experience for all guests, including our Bigger Bolder Reward members," said Korey Love Taylor, Director of Digital Engagement at Taco John's. "Flybuy enhances our loyalty member experience while keeping user privacy front of mind."

Once the customer is in proximity, the order is automatically transmitted to the Kitchen Display System (KDS), which instantly alerts the kitchen staff that the order needs to be prepared. Taco John's customers will now be automatically "checked in" by Flybuy when they are on-premises, eliminating the customer having to announce their arrival. This streamlined process ensures that the order is fresh and ready for the customer or delivery driver as soon as they arrive at the pickup counter or drive-thru lane. In fact, Taco John's has already seen a 10% decrease in DoorDash avoidable wait time since launch.

"We are excited to work with Flybuy, as their innovative technology complements our commitment to providing exceptional service and high-quality food to our guests," said Ryan Baune, Vice President of Technology at Taco John's. "We now have insights as to when our guests and delivery drivers are showing up for their order, which enables our team to provide immediate handoffs, improve order accuracy, reduce remakes, and ultimately drive repeat business."

"When a brand prioritizes the customer experience like Taco John's does, it creates a growing base of loyal customers," says Alonso Vargas, SVP of Product at Flybuy. "At Flybuy, we focus on optimizing efficiencies within existing tech stacks to unlock the full potential of a restaurant's operations in order to create that magic moment with customers. We are delighted to work with the team at Taco John's to do exactly that and take their pickup, drive-thru, and delivery business to the next level."

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John's menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John's features signature specials like specially priced Crispy Beef Tacos every Taco Tuesday and everyday value starting at $2, $3 and $4 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John's Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.

About Taco John's®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John's operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. Taco John's features signature specials like everyday value starting at $2, $3 and $4 on the ValuEST Menu. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John's knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John's prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed on Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" under the "Mexican Food" category and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players." For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Flybuy

The Flybuy platform by Radius Networks optimizes pickup, delivery, dine-in, and loyalty for brands worldwide. Flybuy uses AI and location intelligence to reshape the way businesses engage with their customers and empower them to achieve operational excellence and drive repeat business. Brands are leveraging Flybuy to drive sales, save money, and reduce waste by providing actionable data and insight to streamline their operations and create a seamless customer experience.

Media Contact

