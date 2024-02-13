Tacos 4 Life Partners with Flybuy to Revolutionize the Takeout Experience with Sustainability in Mind

Flybuy is helping restaurants drive revenue and cut costs, while reducing waste and limiting the impact on the environment. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Flybuy to enhance our takeout program at Tacos 4 Life," said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. "Using Flybuy has enabled us to improve our operations, provide a faster and more convenient experience for our guests, and align with our sustainability efforts."

In addition to providing fresh, delicious food to its loyal guests, Tacos 4 Life is focused on its mission to help end world hunger. For every taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho, or quesadilla it sells, Tacos 4 Life donates a portion to its nonprofit partner Feed My Starving Children. Additionally, Tacos 4 Life has launched a strong sustainability effort, beginning the process of moving away from Styrofoam containers to paper, and slashing idling times for order-ahead guests. Private vehicles waste 3 billion gallons of fuel each year through idling, which adds about 15 million tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere each year. Brands who leverage Flybuy technology see an 80% reduction in wait time, which has eliminated 54 tons of CO2 emissions in the past year. Tacos 4 Life has minimized food waste and carbon pollution by optimizing their pickup operations through the use of Flybuy technology to contribute to their philanthropic commitment.

"Flybuy enables restaurants to proactively monitor the customer's journey to perfectly time the order preparation and handoff, which results in staff productivity and efficiency," said Marc Wallace, Flybuy CEO. "Flybuy is helping restaurants drive revenue and cut costs, while reducing waste and limiting the impact on the environment. We are very excited to work together with the innovative team at Tacos 4 Life."

About Flybuy:

Flybuy is a turn-key productivity platform that optimizes pickup, delivery, dine in and loyalty for brands worldwide. Flybuy uses AI and location intelligence to reshape the way businesses engage with their customers and empower them to achieve operational excellence and drive repeat business. Brands are leveraging Flybuy to drive sales, save money, and reduce waste by providing actionable data and insight to streamline their operations and create a seamless customer experience.

About Tacos 4 Life:

Tacos 4 Life co-founders, Austin and Ashton Samuelson, were inspired to take action after learning more than 18,000 children die every day due to hunger-related causes. Since its inception in 2014, the Arkansas-grown restaurant has remained unwavering in its mission to end world hunger, one taco at a time. For every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl or nachos that are sold, a meal is automatically donated to Tacos 4 Life's nonprofit partner Feed My Starving Children (FMSC). Known for its innovative craft tacos, the restaurant provides guests the unique opportunity to impact the global community, all while enjoying fan favorites such as Korean BBQ Steak, Hawaiian Shrimp and Fried Chicken Tacos.

Tacos 4 Life has expanded to new states and communities across the country, with locations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee. To learn more, visit the Tacos 4 Life website and connect with Tacos 4 Life on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Together, we can create a world where no child goes hungry.

Rebecca McFarland, Flybuy, 1 2026819434, [email protected], www.flybuy.com

