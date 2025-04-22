TacoTuesday.com Asks: If 13% of Americans Celebrate Taco Tuesday... What Is Everyone Else Doing?

With 13% of Americans celebrating Taco Tuesday— TacoTuesday.com wants to know: What is everyone else doing on Tuesdays?
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 13% of Americans celebrating Taco Tuesday— TacoTuesday.com wants to know: What is everyone else doing on Tuesdays?
In a time when Americans are seeking joy, connection, and easy wins, Taco Tuesday stands out as a weekly tradition that delivers happiness one glorious taco at a time. It's simple. It's delicious. And it's a ritual that brings friends, families, and communities together.
TacoTuesday.com is leading the charge—inviting everyone to celebrate with tacos, discover new favorites, and spread the joy of the most delicious day of the week.
A Nation's Love Affair with Tacos
- Americans eat over 4.5 billion tacos a year
- Taco Tuesday is the #1 weekday food trend on social media
- A whopping 42% of Americans say tacos are their "happy food"
- Tuesdays see a spike in restaurant taco sales by over 60%
"Taco Tuesday isn't just about food—it's about joy," says Pamela Waitt, founder of TacoTuesday.com. "It's about having something to look forward to. A shared moment of fun and flavor. A reason to say yes to connection—even on a Tuesday."
What You'll Find on TacoTuesday.com
- A nationwide taco finder to help fans discover top taco spots
- Unique taco recipes & DIY margaritas to spice up home celebrations
- Exclusive features on taco trends, restaurant spotlights, and Taco Tuesday news
- Upcoming national campaigns including Cinco de Mayo, taco & wine pairings, and more
With millions of taco lovers already on board, TacoTuesday.com is the go-to destination for turning an ordinary Tuesday into something extraordinary.
Join the Joy
If you're not celebrating Taco Tuesday… you're truly missing out.
Visit TacoTuesday.com and join the movement that's bringing more joy, flavor, and community to the table—one taco at a time.
