TacoTuesday.com Asks: If 13% of Americans Celebrate Taco Tuesday... What Is Everyone Else Doing?

With 13% of Americans celebrating Taco Tuesday— TacoTuesday.com wants to know: What is everyone else doing on Tuesdays?

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 13% of Americans celebrating Taco Tuesday— TacoTuesday.com wants to know: What is everyone else doing on Tuesdays?

In a time when Americans are seeking joy, connection, and easy wins, Taco Tuesday stands out as a weekly tradition that delivers happiness one glorious taco at a time. It's simple. It's delicious. And it's a ritual that brings friends, families, and communities together.