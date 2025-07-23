T.A.C.T. 48 & T.A.C.T. AZ Featured in Groundbreaking BBC Documentary Series Crime Scene Cleaners

There were times it felt incredibly vulnerable—these aren't just jobs, they're people's lives. But we also knew it was important to show the public what this work really looks like. It's not just about cleaning—it's about helping people start over. Post this

Shedding Light on an Unseen World

From suicide scenes to unattended deaths, crime-related cleanups, and hoarding cases, Crime Scene Cleaners offers a raw, unfiltered look at what really happens after the sirens fade. It doesn't just focus on the physical cleanup—it dives into the emotional weight, the moments of humanity, and the resilience of those who choose to walk into the worst days of others' lives.

For David and Leanne Lesaffre, co-owners of T.A.C.T. 48 in Phoenix, participating in the filming process was both challenging and meaningful.

"Having a camera crew with us was a new experience," David said. "There were times it felt incredibly vulnerable—these aren't just jobs, they're people's lives. But we also knew it was important to show the public what this work really looks like. It's not just about cleaning—it's about helping people start over."

The series follows select crime scene cleaning professionals in the UK and the U.S, including Leanne & David Lesaffre from T.A.C.T. 48 and T.A.C.T. AZ, as they step into homes, businesses, and crisis scenes—bringing calm, safety, and dignity to environments left shattered by trauma.

More Than Just Cleanup

For Leanne, the emotional side of the work is what truly sets this profession apart.

"You're not just walking into a space with blood or biohazards—you're walking into someone's grief, someone's worst day. There's no playbook for that," she said. "But there's a way to show respect, to restore a space, and to help someone begin healing."

The film crew spent weeks embedded with teams like David and Leanne's, capturing not only the procedures and safety protocols, but the deeply personal stories behind each call.

An Inside Look Viewers Won't Forget

The series doesn't pull punches. It shows the painstaking detail involved in removing biohazards, the impact on families, and the emotional toll on cleanup technicians themselves. It's raw, sometimes heavy, and often inspiring.

"I think what will surprise people the most is the care we put into every call," David said. "This isn't a 9-to-5. We're often dealing with families in shock, homes filled with reminders of someone's life. It changes you."

Behind the PPE and cleaning tools are people with enormous compassion and strength—something Crime Scene Cleaners captures in every episode.

T.A.C.T. Founder on the Team's Dedication

Matthew Lovasz, founder of the T.A.C.T. Network says the spotlight on his team is long overdue.

"What David, Leanne, and the rest of our franchisees do isn't easy—but it's deeply important. They show up when no one else wants to. They help families rebuild, one step at a time," Lovasz said. "This documentary gives a rare and honest look at what it takes to do this work with integrity, and I couldn't be more proud of the people who make T.A.C.T. what it is."

Lovasz believes the show is not only powerful—it's a necessary way to educate the public and reduce the stigma around trauma cleanup and those affected by it.

About T.A.C.T. 48

T.A.C.T. 48 is part of the national T.A.C.T. (Trauma and Casualty Team) Crime Scene Cleaning Franchise Network, specializing in biohazard cleanup, death scene remediation, suicide cleanup, hoarding services, odor removal, and more. Serving Phoenix, Scottsdale, and communities throughout Arizona, the company is known for its professional excellence and personal compassion.

To learn more about T.A.C.T. 48, schedule services, or view Crime Scene Cleaners episode links, visit https://www.tact48.com.

