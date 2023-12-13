Tactis and Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Launch Re-Architected, Modernized Website

DC Customer Experience Agency Tactis Takes Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Website into the 21st Century.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading experience agency, Tactis, is proud to announce the launch of the newly re-architected, and fully modernized Election Assistance Commission (EAC) website. The EAC is an independent agency of the U.S. government tasked with creating and maintaining the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines, creating a national program for the testing, certification, and decertification of voting systems, and so much more – processes crucial to the underpinning of democracy in America.

The newly architected website features an improved mobile experience, enhanced content prioritization, interactive visualization for the easy dissemination of key data points, enhanced administrative experience for faster publishing, a modern look and feel, and many other elements in keeping with what modern audiences expect from a website today. Importantly, the redesign incorporates U.S. Web Design System standards for enhanced functionality that meets the 21st Century IDEA (also known as the Integrated Digital Experience Act), ensuring a more accessible, consistent, authoritative, secure, user-centered, customizable, and mobile-friendly experience.

"I cannot begin to fully express my gratitude for team Tactis's unfailing support, guidance, and dedication in making sure the redesign project went smoothly," remarked Jessica Parker, EAC's Webmaster and Digital Content Manager. "I believe that I speak for all of us at the EAC when I say that we feel very confident and excited about the new site going live." "We value our years-long relationship with EAC," adds Tactis Executive Vice President Tiffany Scourby, "and we're excited about continuing to make site enhancements and our ongoing engagement."

About EAC

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) is an independent, bipartisan commission whose mission is to help election officials improve the administration of elections and help Americans participate in the voting process.

About Tactis

Tactis is a full lifecycle customer experience agency working for organizations across all points of communication, combining human touch with digital expertise to create outcomes that matter. By delivering high-touch solutions that span marketing, technology, and human interactions – through leveraging data and embracing technology – Tactis generates transformational customer experiences that ensure companies own the high-expectation, high-attention moments from which truly human experiences can emerge. For more information visit www.tactis.com.

Media Contact

