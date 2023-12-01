Tactis and Prince George's County Launch Re-Architected, Modernized Website

DC Customer Experience Agency Tactis Raises the Prince George's County Website to New Levels of Ease and Accessibility.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading customer experience agency Tactis is proud to announce the launch of the rearchitected, simplified, and fully modernized Prince George's County website. Prince George's County's digital presence exists to provide its constituents, government, residents, and businesses with easy, quick access to its many services. Tactis was tasked with achieving the goal of making the website of Maryland's second most populous county as hardworking as the residents who thrive there.

The newly launched website boasts a more user-friendly and accessible design experience incorporating clean, bright colors with lots of white space, and an expanded color palette with improved accents and enhanced link colors, all to ensure improved readability to support the needs of the 'search and retrieve' mentality of today's website users. In addition, Tactis readdressed the content hierarchy on the site, incorporating a series of mega menus for quick access, plus a host of quick links to ensure improved navigation for the busy citizens of Prince George's County.

"We worked to implement a navigation structure that not only aligns with Prince George's County's extensive navigation strategy, but that was also utilitarian enough to serve the diverse needs of the county's many customers," says Jake Corbin, Tactis's Design Director. "Overall," adds Tactis Solutions Architect Marc Getter, "we overcame three big challenges: One, an aggressive turnaround time; two, implementing a new CMS for the county, Site Studio; and three, the task of ensuring 508 compliancy for the website."

About Prince George's County‥

Encompassing almost 500 square miles and located in the heart of the Baltimore/Washington corridor, Prince George's County offers an urban atmosphere that still manages to provide a scenic and peaceful place to live, work, and play for its diverse population of nearly 1 million inhabitants.

About Tactis‥

Tactis is a full lifecycle customer experience agency working for organizations across all points of communication, combining human touch with digital expertise to create outcomes that matter. By delivering high-touch solutions that span marketing, technology, and human interactions – through leveraging data and embracing technology – Tactis generates transformational customer experiences that ensure companies own the high-expectation, high-attention moments from which truly human experiences can emerge. For more information visit www.tactis.com.‥

