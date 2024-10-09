Tactis Announces Expanded Ownership and Operational Leadership to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Tactis, a leading customer experience agency, has expanded its ownership team and refined its operational leadership. This move combines industry veterans and fresh talent to enhance agility and operational excellence, adapting to the evolving customer experience landscape. The ownership team consists of operational leaders Todd Coen, Jessica Jarmin, and Tiffany Scourby, founding member Adam Slagowski, along with other industry experts. This strategic restructuring aims to accelerate decision-making, foster innovation, and ensure Tactis continues to prioritize client needs. With over 20 years of experience, Tactis remains committed to transforming customer interactions through human-centered service and expert solutions.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tactis, a leading customer experience agency, today announced an expansion of its ownership team and a refinement of its operational leadership, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution. This strategic move brings together a diverse group of industry experts, combining deep institutional knowledge with fresh perspectives to drive future growth.

The expanded ownership team includes long-standing Tactis veterans and additional experienced professionals from the industry. This structure positions Tactis to build on its strong foundation while adapting to the rapidly changing landscape of customer experience and digital transformation.

Adam Slagowski, the founding member of Tactis, remains a key part of the ownership team, ensuring continuity and providing valuable insights from his years of industry experience. The company's day-to-day operations will be led by three members of the ownership group: Todd Coen, Jessica Jarmin, and Tiffany Scourby.

"This refined structure strengthens our agility and operational excellence," said Jessica Jarmin, Chief Operating Officer. "With leadership closely integrated into our daily operations, we can accelerate decision-making and rapidly implement solutions that improve client experiences. It ensures our commitment to putting client needs first remains at the core of everything we do.

"The new structure is designed to foster agility and maintain the client-focused approach that has been a hallmark of Tactis' success. By broadening the ownership base and streamlining operational leadership, Tactis aims to tap into a wider range of perspectives while ensuring efficient execution.

"This leadership change opens an exciting new chapter for Tactis," said Todd Coen, Chief Growth Officer. "By expanding our reach and enhancing services, we're set to deliver greater value through CX innovations that make a tangible difference. Our team is ready to embrace new opportunities, creating impactful solutions that drive growth for our clients."

"With expanded leadership, we're even better positioned to anticipate and respond to client needs," said Tiffany Scourby, Chief Experience Officer. "This new structure empowers us to push boundaries, delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovative CX strategies and technologies that keep our clients ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape."

This ownership expansion and operational refinement come at a time of significant opportunity in the customer experience sector. Tactis is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, leveraging its broadened base of expertise and streamlined leadership to drive innovation, enter new markets, and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

Tactis is a HUBZone-certified small business with over 20 years of experience in integrated customer experience solutions. We specialize in CX strategy, technology implementation, contact center operations, and marketing. Our approach transforms every customer interaction into an opportunity to create lasting impressions through human-centered service and expert agents. As a CMMI, ISO 20000, and 9001 certified company, we deliver secure, accessible, and engaging experiences that help our clients achieve their goals.

