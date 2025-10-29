Tactis partners with Investment Company Institute to Launch Modernized ICI.org, Making 85 Years of Research Actionable for Today's Policy Challenges

Tactis has partnered with the Investment Company Institute (ICI) to launch a reimagined ICI.org, transforming 85 years of trusted investment research into a dynamic, user-centered digital platform that helps policymakers, members, and investors navigate today's financial policy landscape with clarity and confidence.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tactis partnered with the Investment Company Institute (ICI), the leading global association representing regulated investment funds, to reimagine and modernize its flagship digital platform, ICI.org.

ICI members manage more than $41.5 trillion in assets on behalf of over 120 million investors worldwide. ICI.org serves as the Institute's most important communications channel, providing policymakers, members, media, and the public with access to trusted research, data, commentary, and education about the role of investment funds in supporting long-term financial security.

Advancing ICI's Mission Through Digital Experience

The redesign is a vital step in advancing ICI's mission: to strengthen the foundation of the asset management industry for the ultimate benefit of the long-term individual investor. By modernizing ICI.org, the Institute can deliver critical insights on key priorities, from the GROWTH Act to expanded access to private markets, more effectively to Capitol Hill staffers, regulators, financial professionals, and everyday investors seeking clarity on how policy shapes their financial security.

Solving the Challenge of 85 Years of Knowledge

The updated platform addresses longstanding challenges that made ICI's 85 years of research difficult to navigate. The old site's search limitations and fragmented architecture often left users, even seasoned policymakers, unable to quickly find the comment letters, data, or analysis they needed. Working closely with ICI stakeholders and diverse user groups, including policymakers, members, and researchers, the redesign transformed over 25 years of legacy content into an accessible, modern platform.

The new ICI.org provides:

Personalized "My ICI" member dashboards with bookmarking, committee access, and tailored content delivery, transforming the site from static repository to dynamic workspace.

Enhanced policy priority showcases that provide clear, accessible positions on issues affecting the asset management industry and investor protection.

Streamlined navigation and modern faceted search to make authoritative research easier to find across topic-specific resource hubs.

Secure, seamlessly integrated member authentication that connects ICI's member relationship systems with personalized digital experiences.

Responsive design and component-based content architecture ensuring consistency and usability across devices and audiences.

A scalable technical foundation built on Drupal 10 and Acquia Cloud to support ICI's evolving needs.

Rebecca Rodrigues, Group Engagement Director, Tactis: "The website wasn't just about usability, it was about credibility with the highest levels of policymakers, media, and academia. That insight pushed us to design ICI.org as a resource that's not only functional, but also authoritative and worthy of being a bookmark for policymakers."

Erica Richardson, ICI Chief of Staff and Chief Strategic Communications Officer, ICI: "Investors are at the heart of our industry's work, and our members need cutting-edge tools to help them secure their financial futures. Our new website provides our members with easier access to ICI's legal analysis, leading research, operations guidance, and thought leadership, while making clear the policies and regulations we need to help investors achieve their long-term financial goals."

Long-Term Partnership and Continuous Evolution

The platform is designed for continuous evolution, with planned enhancements to search, AI-assisted resource discovery, and expanded member tools rolling out in phases throughout 2025. Tactis will continue to provide operations and maintenance to ensure ongoing stability, scalability, and continuous improvement.

About Tactis

Tactis is a customer experience agency that blends the power of AI with the empathy of human connection to help mission-driven organizations transform how they engage and serve their audiences. With deep expertise in Drupal/Acquia platforms, financial services associations, and regulatory environments, Tactis partners with government agencies, nonprofits, and healthcare organizations to create accessible, impactful digital experiences. The Webby Awards, Acquia Engage, and W³ Awards have recognized the company's work. Learn more at www.tactis.com.

About ICI

The Investment Company Institute (ICI) is the leading association representing the asset management industry in service of individual investors. ICI's members include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts (UITs) in the United States, and UCITS and similar funds offered to investors in other jurisdictions. Its members manage $41.5 trillion invested in funds registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, serving more than 120 million investors. Members manage an additional $9.7 trillion in regulated fund assets managed outside the United States. ICI also represents its members in their capacity as investment advisers to collective investment trusts (CITs) and retail separately managed accounts (SMAs). ICI has offices in Washington DC, Brussels, and London.

