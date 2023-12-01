Tactis Wins Prestigious 2023 Acquia Engage Leaders of the Pack Award

Acquia Engage Awards recognize organizations that have gone above and beyond to craft and deliver the most ambitious and productive digital experiences.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tactis, Maryland's leading customer experience agency is proud to announce that it is a winner in the 2023 Acquia Engage Awards. Tactis has won the Leaders of the Pack - Public Sector award for its work on the DEA. The Acquia Engage Awards recognize outstanding digital experiences leveraging the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (Acquia Open DXP).

The winning submission, the One Pill Can Kill Campaign, which launched in June 2023, was created to encourage the use of social media to help raise public awareness of a significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate, and are killing Americans at an unprecedented rate.

This year's competition received many entries spanning a variety of industries and regions in 26 categories. Each submission was presented to a panel of respected digital experts, who evaluated them on functionality, integration, performance, results, overall user experience, and other criteria.

"Our Engage Award winners shared their most impressive digital experiences with us this year," said Jennifer Griffin Smith, CMO of Acquia. "We are proud of our customers and partners' innovative strategies and hard work. We're excited to celebrate their achievements at Engage Boston."

Many of this year's Engage Award winners collaborated with one of more than 800 Acquia partners for specialized development, implementation, and integration work, industry expertise, or digital strategy.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world's leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia Open DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at www.acquia.com.

About Tactis

Tactis is a full lifecycle customer experience agency working for organizations across all points of communication, combining human touch with digital expertise to create outcomes that matter. By delivering high-touch solutions that span marketing, technology, and human interactions – through leveraging data and embracing technology – Tactis generates transformational customer experiences that ensure companies own the high-expectation, high-attention moments from which truly human experiences can emerge. For more information visit www.tactis.com.

