Tadia Silva Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

TADIA began this career in 2015, initially focusing not only on Real Estate but mostly on the Title Industry. Naturally, these two go hand in hand, and as life had it, two years later she made the shift to full-time Real Estate. Prior to Real Estate her background was also in Sales, worldwide; she worked in the Travel Industry; specializing in International Sales and Marketing, with Norwegian Cruise Line, and later in the Casino Industry of the company, assisting the SVP, who was part of NCL/ Genting Group, Hong Kong. After a lifetime in sales and travel, for about 18 years, she made her move to the Event Industry. Her creative side along with her experience enabled her to market and generate profitable sales for the next 8 years in a different field. She then gained more experience in Sales while working closely with consumers, and top companies, like Visa/MasterCard, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Trias Flowers, and many others. Years later TADIA transitioned into Real Estate, after the birth of her son, she said, "In the end, it's always been about innovation, the numbers, and enjoying the ride!" She eventually set out to do what she's always loved – helping others, being creative, and financially benefiting from it. TADIA has accomplished many things in her life, to this day her highest accolade is being a mother to her son, loving God and her family/friends, and assisting those in need in the process. She's passionate about her community and was recently mentioned in April 2021, on US News.com along with Miami Rescue Mission, as on the Cover Girls team helping women in our community. She was also nominated and awarded Ms.SheSparks2019 with Spark Her Change, a non-profit local organization helping women in distress and sex trafficking survivors.