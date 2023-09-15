Tadia Silva Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Tadia Silva accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Tadia is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Bal Harbour, FL.
BAL HARBOUR, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TADIA SILVA, born and raised in Miami, Florida, is a true Miami native who's passionate about the city, those in our community, and numbers in general. TADIA says her motivation is helping others and through Real Estate and Charities she's able to do both. She specializes in the investment side of the industry; this can include residential, commercial real estate, or any other business entities or assets that have a profitable niche in their field; (preferably those that allow ways to create uniqueness, leading to higher profit margins). "The goal is always to buy low, invest, and hold or sell high"... Says TADIA. The transactions usually involve international investors, portfolio investments, construction projects, land, luxury listings, and other forms of investments. A good example of this was in THE REAL DEAL, at the end of 2019, a private investor who bought two vertically combined residences with the intention of creating a unique unit, at Muse in Sunny Isles Beach, purchased for $9.8 million.
TADIA began this career in 2015, initially focusing not only on Real Estate but mostly on the Title Industry. Naturally, these two go hand in hand, and as life had it, two years later she made the shift to full-time Real Estate. Prior to Real Estate her background was also in Sales, worldwide; she worked in the Travel Industry; specializing in International Sales and Marketing, with Norwegian Cruise Line, and later in the Casino Industry of the company, assisting the SVP, who was part of NCL/ Genting Group, Hong Kong. After a lifetime in sales and travel, for about 18 years, she made her move to the Event Industry. Her creative side along with her experience enabled her to market and generate profitable sales for the next 8 years in a different field. She then gained more experience in Sales while working closely with consumers, and top companies, like Visa/MasterCard, Ritz Carlton Hotel, Trias Flowers, and many others. Years later TADIA transitioned into Real Estate, after the birth of her son, she said, "In the end, it's always been about innovation, the numbers, and enjoying the ride!" She eventually set out to do what she's always loved – helping others, being creative, and financially benefiting from it. TADIA has accomplished many things in her life, to this day her highest accolade is being a mother to her son, loving God and her family/friends, and assisting those in need in the process. She's passionate about her community and was recently mentioned in April 2021, on US News.com along with Miami Rescue Mission, as on the Cover Girls team helping women in our community. She was also nominated and awarded Ms.SheSparks2019 with Spark Her Change, a non-profit local organization helping women in distress and sex trafficking survivors.
When asked who is TADIA? She replied, " I love analyzing large numbers, being creative, and helping others... but in the end, I'm just the girl next door, who enjoys a cup of tea!"
